Pakistan Alerts of Possible Indian Military Attack
(MENAFN) Pakistan issued a strong warning on Wednesday, cautioning that India might initiate a military operation within the coming 24 to 36 hours.
This alert follows a surge in hostilities between the neighboring countries after a recent deadly incident in Indian-administered Kashmir.
The heightened state of alarm stems from the April 22 assault in Pahalgam, a popular tourist spot, where armed attackers killed 26 individuals.
Based on a statement shared on X by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Pakistan possesses “credible intelligence” suggesting that New Delhi is preparing to take military steps under the “pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement” in the tragic incident.
Tarar emphasized that Islamabad sees this potential move as an unjustified provocation.
He further stated, “Pakistan reiterates that any such military adventurism by India would be responded to assuredly and decisively."
He urged the global community to remain alert, asserting that the blame for any escalation and its aftermath would “squarely lie with India.”
India, meanwhile, claimed that the attack had "cross-border" connections, implying Pakistani involvement.
However, Islamabad has distanced itself from any responsibility, voicing alarm over the violence and expressing a willingness to assist in an impartial investigation.
In response to the attack, India has also suspended the long-standing Indus Waters Treaty—a water-sharing pact between the two countries.
This move has been met with strong criticism from Pakistan, which sees it as a drastic and unjustified measure.
