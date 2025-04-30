403
Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 2.12 To USD 67.42 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 30 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 2.12 to USD 67.42 per barrel on Tuesday as opposed to USD 69.94 per barrel the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.
At the global level, the price of the Brent crude went down by USD 1.61 to USD 64.25 per barrel, the same occurred to the West Texas Intermediate, which went down by USD 1.63 to USD 60.42 pb. (end)
