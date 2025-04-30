NHRC To Hold International Conference On AI And Human Rights

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) will hold its annual international conference on May 27–28, with the theme“Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights: Opportunities, Risks, and Visions for a Better Future.”

The event will be held in collaboration with local, regional, and international partners and will include relevant international organizations, leading global entities in technology and digital transformation, experts, and academics.

The conference will host government officials, policymakers, AI and technology experts, human rights advocates, legal professionals, AI ethics specialists, international organizations, civil society representatives, technology developers, private sector companies, academics, and researchers.

Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al-Attiyah, stated:“This conference serves as a platform for dialogue among stakeholders from governments, civil society, academia, and key actors. It aims to explore the dual nature of AI, as a tool for progress and a potential challenge to human rights and democracy.”

She said that through plenary sessions and working groups, the conference will address strategies to ensure that AI technologies are developed and deployed in ways that uphold the rule of law, protect human rights, and promote democratic governance.

Al-Attiyah said that the conference aims to explore AI's impact on human rights and fundamental freedoms, analyze AI-related opportunities and risks from a human rights perspective, highlight best practices and ethical standards for AI use, and facilitate communication among policymakers, tech experts, civil society, and the private sector.

She said that the goal is to propose actionable policy and legal recommendations ensuring AI development aligns with human rights principles, and to strengthen international cooperation on AI application while safeguarding human rights.

She noted that the conference is expected to conclude with the“Doha Declaration on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights”, which will aim to raise awareness of AI's implications for human rights, establish a set of best practices and guidelines for responsible AI development and use, provide policy recommendations for regulatingw AI in line with human rights standards, promote multi-stakeholder collaboration to ensure ethical AI development and publish a post-conference report summarizing discussions, insights, and proposed actions.