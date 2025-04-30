Participants Show Enthusiasm At BYH 2025 Expo, Driving Momentum In Local Market

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 2025 edition of Build Your Home (BYH) Qatar continues to ignite remarkable excitement among exhibitors, homeowners, and entrepreneurs. The exhibition has emerged as a key destination for innovation, design excellence, and sustainable homebuilding solutions, attracting thousands of visitors on the second day.

The Peninsula spoke to several attendees who voiced their enthusiasm over the event's growing influence and its role in shaping Qatar's homebuilding and interior design sectors.

“BYH 2025 isn't just an exhibition, it's a movement,” said Nour Al Farouqi, an interior designer and first-time exhibitor.“I've made more meaningful connections here in two days than in six months. People are genuinely excited about what's next for residential spaces in Qatar,” she said.

With over 200 local and international exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge construction technologies, smart home innovations, and bespoke design services, the exhibition strategically aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, aiming to build a knowledge-based economy. In a rapidly expanding market, BYH plays a critical role in supporting self-build homeowners while also attracting regional attention.

“This event is important not just for Qatar but for the entire Gulf region,” said Imran, Business Development Executive at Qatar Foam. He further stressed“We are seeing delegations from the UAE, Kuwait, and even North Africa. It's becoming a hub for regional collaboration.”

The exhibition is also fueling diversification in Qatar's economy, supporting the growth of sectors like interior design, construction tech, and sustainable architecture.

Participants note that for a nation looking to position itself beyond hydrocarbons, BYH 2025 is a“showcase of possibility.”

“Events like BYH are catalysts for broader economic resilience,” said, Rajesh Menon, another participant, and a market expert.

This year's edition has expanded to include hands-on workshops, panel discussions on sustainable living, and live demonstrations of next-gen construction materials, offering value to professionals and everyday homeowners.

“The exhibition also connects global expertise with local ambition, stimulates SME development, and inspires new talent to enter the sector,” Menon added.

Ali Hassan, a Qatar-based industry leader remarked on the event noting“Something is empowering about seeing so many options under one roof. It makes building or renovating your home feel achievable and not overwhelming.”

As BYH 2025 continues through the week, organisers anticipate record-breaking attendance. With its growing influence across the Middle East, the exhibition is poised to leave a positive impact on both Qatar's domestic market and the wider region's future of residential development.