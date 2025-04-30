Al Muraikhi, Senegal President Review Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Dakar: President of the Republic of Senegal H E Bassirou Diomaye Faye met with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi in Dakar.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, along with his wishes of good health and happiness to H E the President, and continued progress and prosperity for the government and people of Senegal.

In return, Senegal President entrusted the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs with his own greetings to H H the Amir, wishing him continued health and happiness, and expressing hopes for continued growth, development, and prosperity for the State of Qatar.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance them, as well as a number of issues of common interest.

In a separate meeting, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Senegal H E Ousmane Sonko and H E Al Muraikhi reviewed the relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.

H E Al Muraikhi also met Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Senegal H E Yassine Fall.