Huge brands withdrawing from LGBTQ parades
(MENAFN) Several prominent companies are reducing their involvement in New York City’s 2025 Pride celebrations, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. The shift is attributed to increasing political scrutiny and broader economic concerns.
Mastercard announced it would not renew its top-tier sponsorship for the city’s LGBTQ march but will still take part in the parade and related events. A company spokesperson reaffirmed Mastercard’s global support for LGBTQIA+ communities, particularly among its employees.
Other major brands such as PepsiCo, Nissan, Citi, and PricewaterhouseCoopers have also decided not to renew their corporate sponsorships this year. However, many are still maintaining a presence through smaller initiatives or booths at Pride events.
Nissan’s decision reportedly stems from a broader reevaluation of marketing and sales expenditures. Meanwhile, Pride events in cities like St. Louis and San Francisco are also experiencing sponsor withdrawals, including from major alcohol brands Anheuser-Busch InBev and Diageo—though Smirnoff, a Diageo brand, will remain a sponsor.
Eve Keller, co-president of the United States Association of Prides, cited multiple factors behind the pullback. These include political pressure on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, uncertainty fueled by new tariffs announced by President Donald Trump, and fear of reputational or legal repercussions. Some firms have even asked for their logos to be removed from Pride promotional materials to avoid political backlash.
Additionally, changes to NYC Pride’s sponsorship packages, which now exclude access to certain marketing benefits, influenced some companies' decisions.
A Gravity Research survey showed a growing trend: nearly 40% of executives plan to cut back on Pride-related activities this year, compared to just 9% in 2024. Concerns over potential federal DEI probes and backlash from conservative groups were the top reasons cited.
Despite the trend, about two-thirds of last year’s corporate sponsors have already recommitted for the 2025 NYC Pride. Target, which faced consumer boycotts last year, is returning as a platinum-level sponsor.
