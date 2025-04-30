403
EU expresses concerns over Trump possibly to quit Ukraine
(MENAFN) European Union officials are increasingly concerned that U.S. President Donald Trump may abandon his commitment to resolving the Ukraine conflict, according to a Financial Times report. Despite campaign promises to end the war swiftly, Trump has made little progress during the first 100 days of his second term, failing to secure direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine or implement a proposed 30-day ceasefire.
Unnamed Western European sources told the FT that the complexity of the conflict and Russia’s unwillingness to meet key demands have made Trump question his involvement in the peace process. One official suggested that Trump may be intentionally creating a situation that gives him justification to exit, effectively leaving the EU and Ukraine to manage the conflict.
Another source familiar with the U.S.-Russia talks said American officials are worried they have achieved little so far and are now considering proposals that align with Trump’s demand for a fast resolution.
A senior Ukrainian official echoed these concerns, stating there is a real risk that Washington could pull back its support for Kiev.
On Sunday, Trump declared he wanted a peace deal within “two weeks or less.” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reinforced that view, saying the U.S. might reconsider its involvement if meaningful progress isn’t made soon.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin has reiterated its openness to talks with Ukraine but says Kiev has yet to show any willingness to engage.
