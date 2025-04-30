403
Trump excludes third term
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has stated he does not intend to pursue a third term, despite previously making comments that hinted at the possibility. In an interview with The Atlantic marking his first 100 days in office, Trump denied instructing the Justice Department to explore the legality of a 2028 run, when he would be 82. Still, he left room for ambiguity, saying, “That would be a big shattering, wouldn’t it?... Maybe I’m just trying to shatter.”
While he acknowledged that some of his supporters have encouraged him to seek a third term, Trump claimed he had no actual intention of doing so. “It’s not something that I’m looking to do,” he said, describing it as a difficult path to pursue.
Nevertheless, Trump appears to be capitalizing on the idea. His campaign recently launched “TRUMP 2028” merchandise, including hats and shirts bearing the slogan “Rewrite the Rules,” a nod to his signature branding style. This move has reignited speculation about whether he might seriously consider another term.
Earlier, Trump had stirred controversy by saying he was “not joking” about running again and alluded to possible ways around the two-term presidential limit set by the U.S. Constitution. Though his remarks raised concerns about potential electoral changes, many prominent Republicans dismissed them as unserious.
Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Andy Ogles introduced a proposal to amend the Constitution to allow presidents to serve three non-consecutive terms, but the idea has so far failed to gain momentum.
