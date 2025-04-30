On Natural Gas Transmission System Operator's Revenue Cap Of Regulated Activities For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės pr. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

On 30 April 2025, the National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter referred to as "Council") adopted a decision on the revenue cap of AB Amber Grid's regulated activities, providing natural gas transportation via the natural gas transmission network services, effective from 1st of January 2026.

The revenue cap of regulated activities for year 2026 is set at 82.95 million EUR per year. This is 30.0 % more than the approved revenue cap for year 2025, which is 63.83 million EUR.

Compared to 2025, due to inflation and implemented investments, the regulated costs of all categories increases by ~10% in 2026. Additionally, the final compensation to the Polish natural gas transmission operator (for the implementation of the Lithuania–Poland interconnection project of common interest) is included, contributing to a further ~3% increase in costs. Another significant reason for the increase (~17%) in the revenue cap is the adjustment for deviations in revenues, costs, and return on investment rate for previous periods.

The anticipated further price-related decisions:

. The Board of Amber Grid will approve prices on using natural gas transmission network infrastructure, effective from 1st of January 2026, not exceeding revenue cap.

. After the decision of the Board of Amber Grid the prices will be presented to the Council for approbation.





More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: ...