Japan’s Food Products See Price Hikes in 2025
(MENAFN) Over 14,000 food products in Japan are set to experience price increases in 2025, surpassing the number of items that rose in cost the previous year, according to data from private research firm Teikoku Databank.
A survey involving 195 leading food producers in the country showed that 14,409 items are scheduled for price hikes by October—approximately 1,800 more than the total in 2024.
The expected increases are largely due to soaring raw material prices, along with higher logistics, electricity, and gas costs.
Worsening labor shortages and growing personnel expenses are also contributing to the upward trend.
Teikoku Databank noted that additional price revisions are likely throughout the year, especially during and after the summer.
