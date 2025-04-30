403
Trump Congratulates Carney After Election Win
(MENAFN) U.S. Leader Donald Trump extended his congratulations to Canadian Premier Mark Carney after Carney's recent success in the national election, according to a statement from the Canadian leader’s office released on Tuesday.
In their communication, the two leaders emphasized "the importance of Canada and the United States working together – as independent, sovereign nations – for their mutual betterment."
The statement further noted that both sides expressed a desire "to meet in person in the near future," signaling an intention to strengthen bilateral relations through direct dialogue.
This exchange took place after the Liberal Party of Canada achieved victory in Monday’s national vote, securing another four-year term in office.
The outcome demonstrated continued voter support for Carney, despite ongoing complications arising from Trump's tariff actions and his controversial ambition involving the incorporation of Canada.
Preliminary figures provided by Elections Canada, the country's official and impartial electoral authority, showed that the Liberal Party received 43.5 percent of the total vote.
This enabled the party to capture 169 out of 343 seats in the House of Commons.
However, they fell just shy of the 172 seats required for an outright majority.
Meanwhile, the primary opposition, the Conservative Party, garnered 41.4 percent of the vote and secured 144 seats based on current counting.
