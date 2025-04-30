403
Israel demands UN to stand trial
(MENAFN) Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has demanded that the United Nations and its refugee agency, UNRWA, be put on trial at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), rather than Israel, over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
The ICJ began hearings on Monday to assess whether Israel’s actions—particularly its ban on UNRWA, which provides essential services such as food, healthcare, and education in Gaza—violate international law and the UN Charter. Israel has refused to participate in the proceedings, which are expected to include testimony from 40 countries and several international bodies.
At a press conference, Saar accused the UN of holding double standards and conducting a campaign of “systematic persecution and delegitimization” against Israel. He argued that it is the UN and its refugee agency that should be held accountable, not his government.
“I accuse UNRWA, the UN, the Secretary-General, and all those who have weaponized international law against Israel’s right to self-defense,” Saar said, describing the UN as “a corrupt, anti-Israel, and antisemitic organization.”
The ICJ hearings have included testimony from Palestinian and South African representatives, who allege that Israel is committing atrocities in Gaza, including acts of persecution, apartheid, and genocide. A Palestinian official claimed Israel is targeting civilians and aid workers in the enclave.
Israel severed all ties with UNRWA in November, labeling it a terrorist organization. It has accused several of its staff of participating in Hamas’ October 7 attacks, which killed around 1,200 people and sparked the current conflict. While the UN confirmed a few individual links and dismissed nine employees, it denied broader claims that UNRWA supports terrorism.
According to the Gaza Health Ministry, over 51,000 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict began, with a large number of victims being civilians, including women and children. The Israeli blockade has worsened the humanitarian situation, leading to critical shortages of food, medicine, and other necessities. Aid groups continue to voice serious concerns about the deteriorating conditions for Gaza’s population.
