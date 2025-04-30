Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Changes In Number Of Shares And Votes In Essity


2025-04-30 02:31:01
STOCKHOLM, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the resolution at the Annual General Meeting on March 27, 2025, Essity has canceled 9,288,000 of its own shares of series B that the company previously repurchased.

The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 693,054,489, of which 58,973 654 Class A shares and 634,080,835 Class B shares. The total number of votes amounts to 1,223,817,375, of which the Class A shares correspond to 589,736,540 votes and the Class B shares correspond to 634,080,835 votes.

NB: This information is such that Essity must disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on April 30, 2025, at 08:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:
Karl Stoltz, Public Relations Director, +46 709 42 63 88, [email protected]

