Loomis Will Publish Interim Report On May 7, 2025


2025-04-30 02:31:01
STOCKHOLM, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB will publish the Interim report for January-March 2025 on May 7, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. (CEST)

Agenda

7.30 a.m. (CET) - Report release

The report will be sent as a press release from Cision and will automatically be published when released.

10.00 a.m. (CET) – Telephone conference and audio cast

Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference where Loomis President & CEO Aritz Larrea, CFO Johan Wilsby and Head of Sustainability and IR Jenny Boström will present the report and answer questions.

To follow the conference call via telephone and participate in Q&A session please call (local call);

United Kingdom: +44 (0)161 250 8206
USA: +1 (0)561 771 1427
Sweden: +46 (0)8 505 100 39
International: +39 (0) 023 0464 867

The telephone conference will also be audio casted. To follow the audio cast, please follow this link .
The link is also available at our website.

Recorded version

A recorded version of the audio cast will be available after the telephone conference.

Subscribe to press releases and financial information

To receive press releases and financial reports from Loomis, please register your email address. This press release is also available on the company's website.

For more information, contact:

Jenny Boström

Head of Sustainability and IR
href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#3258575c5c4b1c505d4146405d5f725e5d5d5f5b411c515d5f" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected]
+46 79 006 45 92

The following files are available for download:

Loomis AB to publish interim report on May 7 2025

