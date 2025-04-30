Orange: Orange Business And Shiftmove Enter Exclusive Negotiations For The Acquisition Of Océan By Shiftmove

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press ReleaseParis, April 30th 2025

Orange Business and Shiftmove enter exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of Océan by Shiftmove

Orange Business and Shiftmove announce that they have signed an exclusivity agreement for the acquisition of the Océan business by Shiftmove.

Océan is the Fleet Management activity of Orange Business, currently supporting thousands of corporate clients and public organizations in the efficient management of their vehicle fleets, machinery and trucks. Fleets operated by Océan's clients account for nearly 170,000 vehicles across France.

Through their Software-as-a-Service platform and tailored services, Océan enables companies to make informed decisions allowing them to optimize costs, enhance employee safety and meet their environmental commitments regarding their fleets.

This proposed transaction comes as part of Orange Business's continued execution of its strategy of refocusing its business portfolio and optimizing its investments on key strategic priorities. The proposed acquisition by Shiftmove, a pure player that is committed to consolidating the market, will benefit Océan and help maximize its growth potential.

In 2023, Océan celebrated 20 years of expertise, during which the company successfully anticipated and supported market developments - from the early days of geolocation to the adoption of embedded telematics (i.e. connected solutions). Océan aims to become one of the leading fleet management providers in France.

"In a telematics market undergoing profound transformation, marked by accelerated innovation and increasingly complex customer expectations, our ambition is to build strong and lasting synergies that anticipate future technological and industry developments. By relying on a growth strategy focused on innovation and operational excellence, Océan aims to establish itself as a key player in the sector. The company intends to respond agilely to the growing functional needs of businesses, enhance the user experience, accelerate the creation of high-value strategic partnerships, and strengthen its international presence,” said Stéphane Peycelon, CEO of Océan.

With a clear ambition to become the European leader in digital fleet solutions by 2027, Shiftmove is continuing its strategic development with the goal of optimizing the management of more than one million vehicles. Its recent establishment in France represents a major milestone in this journey, while further strengthening its presence across Europe. The acquisition of Océan marks yet another significant step for Shiftmove, reinforcing its strategic vision and shaping a strong leadership position based on the digital transformation of fleet management.

"Shiftmove is actively pursuing its European development with a clear strategic vision for forging partnerships and making acquisitions, particularly in France. This next step with Océan fits perfectly within this dynamic: it marks a key milestone in building a strong ecosystem, where the combination of our respective expertise will create an increasingly innovative and recognized group in the fleet management market," said Taco van der Leij, Managing Director, Shiftmove France.

Employee representative bodies of OBS S.A. will be consulted with a view to a possible completion of the transaction by the end of 2025.

