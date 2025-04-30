Seema Pahwa Has A 'Fear’ That She Might ‘Lose’ Her Creativity

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Actress Seema Pahwa clarified that she is not quitting the industry and also shared a fear that, somewhere, she might lose her creativity.

Seema's comments come after a news article, where the actress revealed that she was considering quitting films due to the industry due to the business-minded decisions started doing the rounds.

The actress, who rose to prominence for her role of Badki in the popular soap opera Hum Log, took to Instagram and wrote:“Namskar Kuch dino se ek baat Jo mann Mai ghar kar rahi hai aur sach bhi hai wo ye Ki mujhe interview dena nahi aata ya jab apni baat keheti Hun to shayad Jo interview le rahe hai unhe samjha nahi pati Baat ye hai Ki bhai mujhe film industry se bahut pyaar aur samman mila hai aur aage bhi milta rahe.”

“(For the past few days, there's something that's been occupying my mind, and it's the truth - that I don't know how to give interviews, or when I try to speak, maybe I fail to convey my message properly to the interviewers. The thing is, I have received a lot of love and respect from the film industry, and I hope to continue receiving it in the future.)”

She added:“Mujhe shikayat nahi hai kisi se bhi Bas ek dar hai ki kahin hum dheere dheere creativity khatam na kar de Shayad mere ye shabd thik tarah se kehe nahi paye aur sabne samjha Ki Mai industry chode rahi Hun I love my industry.

“(I have no complaints about anyone. It's just a fear that somewhere, slowly, I might lose my creativity. Maybe I haven't expressed myself well, and people misunderstood it, thinking that I want to leave the industry. But I love my industry.)”

The actress, who made her directorial debut with“Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi” in 2021, wrote in the caption:“Bahut jald hi apni dusri film banana chahungi ( "I would like to make my second film very soon.)"