Russia Supports Unconditional Talks, Rejects Temporary Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov voiced his support on Tuesday for launching direct dialogue with Ukraine without any preliminary conditions.
During a press conference held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — following a summit of BRICS foreign ministers — Lavrov dismissed Ukraine’s request for a 30-day halt in hostilities, asserting that Moscow interprets this proposal as a condition, not a neutral step.
Lavrov pointed out that Russia had previously initiated ceasefires independently, only to witness Ukraine exploiting those pauses to bolster its armed forces.
Speaking during a televised event broadcast on Russian networks, the minister argued that such temporary truces have often been used to gain strategic advantages rather than build trust.
Contrary to claims made by Ukrainian officials, Lavrov insisted that Russia is not opposed to the idea of a ceasefire in principle but rejects ones that are not backed by solid, negotiated terms.
He stressed that Moscow’s stance is measured and aimed at achieving lasting resolutions rather than temporary pauses that fail to alter the broader situation.
He quoted the Russian president, stating, “Vladimir Putin supported this idea, but said that it should be formulated in such a way that it would not fail, like all previous attempts of this kind.”
According to Lavrov, meaningful peace efforts must be grounded in detailed agreements to avoid repeating past failures.
Lavrov also criticized Kyiv for not honoring the Easter ceasefire proposed by Putin and for its lack of response regarding another Russian overture — a suggested suspension of fighting during the upcoming 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
This, he suggested, further indicates Ukraine’s reluctance to engage in consistent peace efforts.
