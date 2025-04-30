Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
First quarter 2025
0% organic revenue growth (using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure)
Net sales increased by 2% to 1,322.8 MEUR (1,299.9)
Adjusted gross margin of 67.2% (66.5)
Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) decreased by -8% to 344.7 MEUR (376.5)
Adjusted operating margin amounted to 26.1% (29.0)
Earnings per share, excluding adjustments, amounted to 9.4 Euro cent (10.1)
Earnings per share, including adjustments, amounted to 7.0 Euro cent (8.9)
Operating cash flow before non-recurring items decreased to 154.0 MEUR (219.4)
Cash conversion amounted to 71% (88)
Recurring revenue increased by 10% and amounted to 570.7 MEUR (520.3)
