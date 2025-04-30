Ex-Day Of Dividends Allocated By The Shareholders' Meeting Of Invalda INVL Held On 30/04/2025
The Company notes that dividends will be paid and the procedure for payment of dividends for the year 2024 will be announced within one month of the General Meeting of Shareholders approving the decision to pay dividends. Dividends will be entitled to those persons who will be shareholders of Invalda INVL AB at the end of the tenth business day after the General Meeting of Shareholders that has decided to allocate a part of the profit for dividend payment (at the end of 15 May 2025).
The ex-date is 14 May 2025. From that date the shares of Invalda INVL (ISIN code LT0000102279) acquired on the stock exchange with settlement cycle T+2 do not entitle to receive dividends for the 2024.
The person authorized to provide additional information is:
Raimondas Rajeckas, CFO of Invalda INVL
