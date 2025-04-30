Personal Care Products Market Expected To Reach $631.94 Billion By 2032, With A CAGR Of 6.69% From 2025-2032

Personal Care Products Market Size

CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global personal care products market size was valued at USD 379.88 billion in 2024. The market is set to grow from USD 401.57 billion in 2025 to USD 631.94 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.69% over the forecast period.Personal care products, including hygiene, grooming, and beauty, are essential to daily routines. Rising awareness of self-care and hygiene has boosted product demand, particularly in hair and skin care, accelerating market expansion.The COVID-19 pandemic altered consumer behavior, leading to reduced spending on non-essential items in 2020. However, heightened hygiene awareness spurred demand for sanitation-focused products, driving growth in the latter part of the year.Fortune Business InsightsTM provides this information in its research report, titled“Personal Care Products Market Size, Industry Share, Growth and Forecast, 2025-2032”.. Get a Free Sample Research PDF:. Segments Covered: By Application (Personal Care, Household, Industrial), Type (Disposable and Non-disposable), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets /Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, and Others)Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & AfricaGrowth Drivers: Growing Need for Sanitation & Cleanliness to Fuel Demand | Product Innovations to Bode Well for the Market. Competitive Landscape:Key Players Focus on R&D to Capture Key Market ShareThe global personal care products market is highly competitive, with diverse competitive, with diverse players and innovative offerings. As consumer preferences shift toward natural, sustainable, and innovative products, companies focus on R&D, sustainability, and digital tactics to fuel their market revenue.. List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:.Reckitt Benckiser Group (U.K.).Unilever PLC (U.K.).The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.).Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.).Beiersdorf AG (Germany).L'Oréal S.A. (France).Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (U.S.).Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Japan).Kao Corporation (Japan).Colgate-Palmolive (U.S.). Segmentation Analysis:Skin Care Segment to Lead, Driven by its Popularity among Gen Z and MillennialsAs per type, the market is divided into hair care, color cosmetics, oral care, fragrances, skin care, and others. The skin care segment is set to dominate the market, driven by younger demographics such as Gen Z and millennials who prioritize skin health, making skin care an essential part of daily routines.Synthetic Segment to Dominate on Account of its AffordabilityBy form, the market is bifurcated into synthetic and natural. The synthetic segment is poised to capture the key personal care products market share due to the affordability of synthetic ingredients, which allows brands to offer competitive prices, especially in price-sensitive markets.The Female Segment Dominated the Market due to Higher Spending on Personal Care and Beauty ProductsIn terms of gender, the market is segmented into male and female. The female segment led the market, with more spending on a diverse range of products such as hair care, cosmetics, and skincare.Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Command the Market due to Easy Product AvailabilityBased on distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, online stores, specialty stores, and others. With a broad product selection and established presence, supermarkets & hypermarkets lead the market, providing immediate availability and shopper convenience.In terms of region, the market is categorized into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.. Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:. Key Factors Driving the Global Personal Care Products Market:Increased Consumer Awareness Toward Maintaining Hygiene to Boost Market GrowthGrowing awareness of personal hygiene post-pandemic has fueled demand for hand sanitizers and antibacterial wipes, supporting market growth. Educational initiatives and health campaigns have strengthened hygiene practices, increasing product adoption. According to the WHO (2021), proper hand hygiene can prevent up to 50% of healthcare-acquired infections, further driving consumer reliance on personal care products.However, the risk of skin irritation from chemical-based products could hinder the personal care products market growth.. Regional Insights:Asia Pacific Dominated the Market Owing to Rising Focus on Health and HygieneAsia Pacific dominated the market, valued at USD 131.93 billion. Increased young consumer consciousness about good health and hygiene propels demand for personalized products. The blend of Western beauty standards and local brands enhances market expansion. India's large, young population (65% under 35) positions it for significant growth, with projections to become the most populous country by the next decade.With a well-established retail mix of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online platforms, North America offers easy access to a broad range of personal care products. The synergy between online and offline channels boosts consumer satisfaction and demand. In Q3 2024, e-commerce sales grew 7.5% Y-o-Y, accounting for 16.2% of total retail sales. In the U.S., a cultural focus on grooming, especially among women, accelerates demand for skincare.. Recent Developments in the Global Personal Care Products Market:October 2023- Shiseido introduced its new wellness brand, Shiseido Beauty Wellness (SBW), in Japan, with plans to expand into the Asian market, including China by 2025. This move responds to increasing consumer demand for wellness products that focus on mental and physical well-being.. Get a Quote Now:. Read Related Insights:Luxury Cosmetics Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032Wipes Market Share, Growth, Report, 2032

