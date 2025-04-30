403
Titan Watches Elevates Style With New Automatics Collection
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 30th April 2024 – Man's fascination with the anatomy of the mechanical world is well known! Titan Watches brings this allure to life with the launch of its latest Automatics Collection, taking style deeper with every movement. This collection celebrates the elegance of visible mechanics by highlighting the intricate beauty of mechanical watchmaking. Each watch from the collection features captivating skeletal dials where intricate engineering becomes the very essence of style. From integrated bracelets to dual-finish solid link straps, each design is thoughtfully crafted to reflect with varied personalities. With 21 jewel bearings, a vibration frequency of 21,600 beats per hour, and an impressive 42-hour power reserve, the collection focuses on precision, craftsmanship, and performance, made for connoisseurs who appreciate every tick in motion.
The Titan Automatics Collection comes in four distinguished watch lines, each uniquely designed to reflect one's distinct personality. At the heart of this exceptional collection is the Yin Yang Skeletal Automatic watch, designed with an artistic celebration of balance, featuring an extraordinary Yin-Yang skeletal dial design with refined press-pattern detailing. Available in sleek stainless steel and elegant rose gold combinations, this line makes a striking statement for formal settings.
The Phoenix Skeletal Automatic watch is inspired by the legendary phoenix, symbolizing strength and rebirth-with the bold skeletal dials intricately designed to resemble phoenix wings. The knurled crown enhances its sophisticated design and is available in monochromatic Eclipse Black and opulent Ember Rose Gold variants. Its powerful design and rich finishes make it ideal for evening wear and high-impact occasions.
The Nexus Skeletal Automatic blends contemporary aesthetics with timeless symbolism. Its unique skeletal dial, inspired by a ship's helm, represents movement and progress, offering a glimpse into the intricate automatic movement. Available in captivating dial shades of Coffee Brown, Gunmetal, and Midnight Blue, its sporty appeal and integrated bracelet make it a versatile fit for smart casual looks and everyday sophistication.
The Golden Heart Skeletal Automatic watch is crafted for those who love to make a statement with gold. Available in bi-metal and full gold variants, it incorporates meticulous detailing through its gilded skeletal dial. This standout piece is perfect for formal occasions, celebrations, and refined evening ensembles, where a bold, luxurious touch is essential.
Commenting on the launch, Aparna Ravi, Marketing Head - Titan Watches, said, "The Titan Automatics Collection represents a significant milestone in our journey, reinforcing Titan's commitment to innovation through timepieces that represent a harmonious symphony of advanced, sophisticated horology and contemporary style. Targeted for the discerning, style-conscious man who views his watch as a reflection of self-expression and craftsmanship, these timepieces speak before you do.”
Each timepiece is complemented by luminous hands, clearly applied indices, and dual-finished solid stainless steel straps, presenting a premium feel that seamlessly transitions from day to night. Priced between INR 18,325 and, INR 22,150, the Titan Automatics Collection is now available across Titan Stores and on their website.
