Trump says ‘I’d like to be pope’
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump made a lighthearted remark about wanting to become the next pope when asked about potential successors to the recently deceased Pope Francis. “I’d like to be pope. That would be my number one choice,” Trump joked, though he quickly added that he had “no preference” regarding who should take on the role.
He mentioned that there is a capable cardinal from New York, though he didn’t name anyone specifically. His comment is presumed to reference Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who has served as the Archbishop of New York since 2009 and became a cardinal in 2012.
Pope Francis passed away on April 21 at the age of 88, just one day after appearing before worshippers during Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter’s Square. President Trump was among the global leaders who attended the funeral at the Vatican.
Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, made history in 2013 as the first Jesuit and the first Latin American pope. A conclave of 135 cardinals is scheduled to meet on May 7 at the Vatican to choose his successor.
