Von der Leyen emphasizes need for US to shift focus from Europe’s defense
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has emphasized that the European Union needs to take greater responsibility for its own security, as the United States gradually distances itself from its defense commitments to Europe. Speaking at the European People’s Party congress in Valencia, Spain, von der Leyen highlighted the persistent threat posed by Russia and suggested that Europe must enhance its military readiness without relying heavily on American support.
She noted that Washington's strategic priorities are shifting away from Europe, making it essential for the EU to take charge of its own peace and security. Earlier this year, von der Leyen proposed an €800 billion ($910 billion) plan to boost the EU's military strength, a move aligned with efforts by several EU nations to reduce dependence on NATO and US-led defense structures.
German chancellor-designate Friedrich Merz echoed similar views in February, stressing the need for Germany to become progressively independent from US defense support. French President Emmanuel Macron has also reiterated that Europe should not rely on the US for its defense, and has suggested expanding France’s nuclear protection to other EU states, including Germany.
Former US President Donald Trump has criticized European NATO members for not contributing adequately to collective defense and has been reluctant to promise military backing for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia has criticized the EU’s military buildup. Security advisor Nikolay Patrushev accused the West of escalating tensions and indulging in “nuclear apocalypse” fantasies. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also accused the EU of damaging its own economy in pursuit of defeating Russia ideologically.
