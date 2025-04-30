IDEX Biometrics ASA: Annual Report 2024

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IDEX Biometrics ASA annual report and remuneration report for 2024 are enclosed. IDEX Biometrics has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), also attached to this notice. The auditor's report includes a matter of emphasis regarding going concern.

The reports are also available at the company's web site

The preliminary financial statements for 2024 were disclosed on 27 February 2025. Subsequently, on 11 March 2025, IDEX Biometrics disclosed a strategic shift to focus on the access market, while continuing to harvest from its long-time efforts in the payment market. This led to certain adjustments to the 2024 statements of profit and loss and financial position. The changes were disclosed in the interim balance sheet (mellombalanse) as of 1 January 2025 that was published on 21 March 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel: +47 95092322

E-mail: ...

About IDEX Biometrics:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit

About this notice:

This notice was published by Kristian Flaten, CFO, 30 April 2025 at 08:00 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

