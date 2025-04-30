Cabka Receives B Score In Second CDP Climate Assessment
For more information, please contact:
Nadia Lubbe, Investor & Press contact
+31 6 21 51 54 52
Commercial contact: ...
About Cabka
Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), like pallets- and large container solutions enhancing logistics chain sustainability. ECO product are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.
Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach closing the loop from waste, to recycling, to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity of making maximum use bringing recycled plastics back in the production loop at attractive returns. Cabka is fully equipped to exploit the full value chain from waste to end-products.
Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.
Attachment
250429_Cabka Receives B Score in Second CDP Climate Assessment_Final
