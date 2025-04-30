Cabka Receives B Score In Second CDP Climate Assessment

Amsterdam April 30, 2025. Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries“Cabka”, or the“Company”), a company specialized in transforming hard-to-recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam, announces its achievement of a B score in the 2024 CDP climate assessment for the second consecutive year.

The CDP, a globally recognized non-profit organization, facilitates companies in reporting their utilization of natural resources and capital, aiding them in measuring and managing risks and opportunities related to climate change, water security, and deforestation. In 2024, over 22,000 companies, representing two-thirds of the global market capitalization, were scored by CDP on their climate management. CDP's climate assessment serves as the gold standard for measuring corporate climate performance, offering valuable insights to investors, businesses, and policymakers worldwide.

"We are proud to maintain our B score in the CDP climate assessment," said Katrin Poirier, Sustainability Director at Cabka. "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to climate change management and sustainability in general and also motivates us to continue driving our industry towards a circular economy."

Cabka's commitment to low-carbon circular economy principles is evident in its product designs and material management strategies. By utilizing recycled materials and designing products for reuse and recyclability, Cabka minimizes waste and resource consumption throughout its product lifecycle. Our ongoing decarbonization efforts, including the transition to renewable energy together with our circularity actions, are expected to continue to strengthen our performance in future disclosures.

The result of the assessment is available on the CDP website .

