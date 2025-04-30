Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ignitis Group To Present 3M 2025 Results And Strategic Plan 2025–2028 On 14 May


2025-04-30 02:01:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB "Ignitis grupė" (hereinafter – the Group) will release its 3M 2025 results and Strategic Plan 2025–2028 on Wednesday, 14 May 2025 . It will be followed by an earnings call for investors and analysts to be held on the same day at 1:00 pm Vilnius / 11:00 am London time .


To join the earnings call, please register at:


It will be also possible to join the earnings call by phone. To access the dial-in details please register here . After completing the registration, you will receive dial-in details on screen and via email. You will be able to dial in using the provided numbers and the unique pin or by selecting 'Call me' option and providing your phone details for the system to connect you in automatically as the earnings call starts.


All questions of interest can be directed to the Group's Investor Relations team in advance, after registration or live during the earnings call.


Presentation slides will be available for download prior the call at:


The First three months 2025 interim report, Fact Sheet (in Excel) and other published documents will be available for download at:


Strategic Plan 2025–2028 will be available for download at:


For additional information, please contact:

Communications
 Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
...


Investor Relations
 Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
...


