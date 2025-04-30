Slums Reduced To Ashes As Massive Fire Rips Through Gurugram’S Sector 102

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 30 (IANS) A massive fire broke out in the slums and scrap area of Sector 102 in Gurugram in around 3.30 a.m. on Wednesday, gutting dozens of huts and leaving many residents homeless, fire officials said.

The blaze spread rapidly, reducing several slum dwellings to ashes and destroying the belongings inside.

Fire tenders from Bhim Nagar, Sector 37 (Udyog Vihar), Sector 29, and Pataudi were rushed to the spot. Firefighters managed to contain the fire before it could spread to adjacent settlements.

“There were around 150 huts in the area, of which 40 to 50 were destroyed. About 10 fire tenders were deployed,” said Fire Officer Narender, adding that the fire was brought under control by 7 a.m.

However, the fire officer said there is no report of any casualties, but the high flames and thick smoke triggered panic in the area.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained, but initial investigation suggests the fire may have started while someone was making tea inside one of the huts.

"We received a call about the fire at 3.50 a.m. The fire brigade team reached the spot within 10 minutes. There were 150 huts there. Out of which 40 to 50 were burnt. About 10 vehicles were called from Sector 37, Bhim Nagar, and Pataudi fire stations to control the blaze," Fire Officer Narender said.

Several small cooking gas cylinders reportedly exploded during the blaze, exacerbating the spread of the fire. Nearly 400 to 450 people living in the slum were safely evacuated. Rescue and cooling operations continued throughout the morning.

Smoke was still rising from the scrap and debris, and a fire tender remained on-site as a precaution. A detailed search will be conducted once the fire is fully extinguished, officials said.