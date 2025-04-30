Aster DM Healthcare Recognized As Great Place To Worktm In The Sultanate Of Oman And Other GCC Countries

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the GCC, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in the Middle East – including the Sultanate of Oman, UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar. This recognition reflects Aster's commitment to cultivating a workplace culture where employees feel valued, empowered, and proud to contribute to the organization's mission.

Guided by its core values – Passion, Compassion, Integrity, Excellence, Unity, and Respect, Aster DM Healthcare places its people at the heart of its success. Aster's commitment to its brand promise,“We'll Treat You Well,” goes beyond patients to include its employees as well. By recognizing their achievements, investing in skill development opportunities, and fostering open communication, Aster has cultivated an inclusive and supportive environment where employees thrive. The organization's culture of listening allows feedback from frontline staff to shape policies and enhance the work environment continuously. With these initiatives, Aster remains steadfast in its dedication to nurturing a workplace that empowers its people to deliver the best care.

Aster has an employee base of 15,000+ across the GCC, one of the largest in the region here. A total of 76% of Aster's workforce rated the organization as a great place to work. This statistic highlights the strong sense of community and the inclusive, nurturing environment that has been built over the last 38 years. In Oman, the organization has 3 hospitals, 5 clinics, and 5 pharmacies.

Commenting on the recognition,said,“Our people are our greatest strength, and this recognition affirms the culture we have built over the years and try to nourish every day. At Aster, we are committed to creating a workplace that values, inspires, and supports every individual, ensuring their growth aligns with the larger mission of the organization.”

added,“Our people will always be our competitive advantage. This certification is a testament to the strong sense of community we've built within Aster. Our efforts to create an environment of trust, respect, and growth have enabled our employees to feel deeply connected to our mission and values. This is just the beginning as we remain committed to nurturing their well-being and empowering their professional journeys.”

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Aster DM Healthcare stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

With a workforce of over 1,100+ in Oman alone, Aster DM Healthcare is united by individuals who embody its mission of providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare. The company plans to continue expanding career opportunities for Oman Nationals, implementing leadership development initiatives, and supporting local health campaigns aligned with the Sultanate's vision for a healthier future.