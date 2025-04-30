403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Highlights Deeper US, Ukraine Economic Deal
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Tuesday that the Economic Partnership Agreement with the United States has become “significantly stronger” and holds the potential to bring mutual advantages to both nations.
This announcement followed updates shared by Ukraine’s negotiation team regarding recent developments in the agreement.
During his nightly speech, Zelenskyy highlighted the progress made by Ukraine’s representatives.
He stressed: “The document has become significantly stronger – equitable – and can be beneficial for both of our nations, for Ukraine and for America,” as reported by the media.
This underscores growing optimism over a more balanced and fruitful partnership between Kyiv and Washington.
Zelenskyy also mentioned that he had convened a session with Ukrainian diplomats to gear up for a series of forthcoming high-level engagements and international summits.
These preparations reflect the strategic importance of strengthening ties with global allies.
He reiterated Ukraine’s central objectives, stating, “Our priority is clear – air defense, security for our people, support for Ukraine, and support for diplomacy – so that Russia loses the ability to prolong the war.”
This signals Ukraine’s continued focus on military resilience, citizen protection, and diplomatic efforts aimed at curtailing Russia’s capacity to extend the conflict.
Ukraine remains committed to expanding global support for both its defense operations and peace efforts, with the United States maintaining a central role as one of Kyiv’s most steadfast partners.
This announcement followed updates shared by Ukraine’s negotiation team regarding recent developments in the agreement.
During his nightly speech, Zelenskyy highlighted the progress made by Ukraine’s representatives.
He stressed: “The document has become significantly stronger – equitable – and can be beneficial for both of our nations, for Ukraine and for America,” as reported by the media.
This underscores growing optimism over a more balanced and fruitful partnership between Kyiv and Washington.
Zelenskyy also mentioned that he had convened a session with Ukrainian diplomats to gear up for a series of forthcoming high-level engagements and international summits.
These preparations reflect the strategic importance of strengthening ties with global allies.
He reiterated Ukraine’s central objectives, stating, “Our priority is clear – air defense, security for our people, support for Ukraine, and support for diplomacy – so that Russia loses the ability to prolong the war.”
This signals Ukraine’s continued focus on military resilience, citizen protection, and diplomatic efforts aimed at curtailing Russia’s capacity to extend the conflict.
Ukraine remains committed to expanding global support for both its defense operations and peace efforts, with the United States maintaining a central role as one of Kyiv’s most steadfast partners.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment