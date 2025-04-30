OMRAN Group And MHD Group Announce ALIĒ NIVAS Elevating Musandam As A World-Class Luxury Retreat

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group), in strategic partnership with Mohsin Haider Darwish (MHD Group), has announced the development of a hyper-luxury resort in Musandam under the brand 'ALIĒ NIVAS'. This landmark project is set to elevate Oman's tourism offering with a refined experience that positions the Sultanate as a premier destination on the regional and global luxury map. Aliē Nivas aims for nothing less than to set a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in the region and beyond.

This visionary development is a testament to effective public-private partnership and aligns with national efforts to introduce innovative hospitality concepts that blend refined luxury with nature. It caters to the growing global demand for meaningful, immersive, and non-traditional travel experiences.

Hashil Obaid Al Mahrouqi, CEO of OMRAN Group, commented:“This project reflects OMRAN Group's vision to harness Oman's rich natural heritage in creating high-value tourism destinations that enhance the country's global competitiveness. It also embodies our aspiration to be the partner of choice for leading investors and hospitality operators, contributing to sustainable projects with long-term socio-economic impact.”

Located amidst the untouched beauty of Musandam, ALIĒ NIVAS will feature 30 cliffside villas with sweeping sea views, delivering elevated privacy and luxury. Infused with haute couture sensibility, this ultra-luxurious boutique resort will be crafted for a highly select clientele seeking elegance and unparalleled sophistication. Dining offerings will include a Michelin-starred restaurant, delivering world-class culinary experiences that celebrate authenticity and refinement. Highly tailored wellness journeys will be an integral part of the retreat's spa concept, prioritizing private spa suites designed for undisturbed, deeply immersive experiences.

Lujaina Mohsin Darwish, Chairperson of MHD-ITICS, stated:“This strategic partnership with OMRAN Group is part our vision for a carefully calibrated and impactful diversification programme. We are honoured and proud to be part of this one-of-a-kind project, that fuses innovation, environmental stewardship, and exceptional guest experiences, while at the same time lends to the development of one of Oman's most inspiring natural locations.”

The resort will be operated by Van de Bunt International (VDBI), the boutique hospitality group behind The Outpost brand, known for curating high-end, nature-integrated retreats in remote and inspiring destinations. In recognition of the uniqueness of this development, the group has launched a new dedicated brand - ALIĒ NIVAS - exclusively for this resort. This marks the brand's debut in Oman and its flagship status within the group's select portfolio.

Dr. Peter van de Bunt, Founder and CEO of VDBI, said:“ALIĒ NIVAS represents a singular experience and the essence of our philosophy to offer unparalleled hospitality in the world's most remote and mesmerising locations. We are proud to launch this new brand in Oman, in a location that offers rare natural richness and the potential to deliver experiences that are both transformative and unforgettable.”

The development follows OMRAN Group's commitment to sustainable tourism development, aiming to achieve global sustainability certifications such as LEED. It incorporates renewable energy solutions and environmentally responsible construction practices to safeguard local ecosystems and promote long-term environmental balance. Beyond its environmental focus, ALIĒ NIVAS is poised to deliver tangible socio-economic value through the creation of direct and indirect employment, SME engagement, and support for local entrepreneurs.