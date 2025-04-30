BPS Crowned Overall Badminton Champions At CBSE Qatar Cluster Tournament

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Birla Public School (BPS) has been crowned Overall Champions at the prestigious CBSE Qatar Cluster Badminton Tournament, held recently at the DPS Monarch.

This highly anticipated inter-school tournament featured participation from 16 CBSE-affiliated schools across Qatar, showcasing a vibrant display of athletic skill, competitive spirit, and sportsmanship. Representing BPS, 24 students - both boys and girls across various age groups - competed in the tournament, delivering a series of exceptional performances.

BPS bagged gold medals in the under-14 boys, under-17 girls, and under-19 boys' and girls' categories. Additionally, the school also secured Bronze Medals in the under-14 girls and under-17 boys' categories.

With consistent and dominant performance across the categories, BPS earned a tournament-high score of 22 points, firmly establishing their position at the top of the leaderboard.

The school management and senior leadership team extended heartfelt congratulations to the students and their dedicated coaches, Hari Om Kashyap and. Soumya Vijesh, whose expert guidance and unwavering commitment played a pivotal role in this landmark achievement. This victory not only celebrates athletic excellence but also reinforces Birla Public School's commitment to holistic development, emphasizing the importance of sports in shaping well-rounded individuals.