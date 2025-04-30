Galaxy Macau Celebrates 30 Years Of Chinamonaco Ties With The Spectacular 'Galaxy Music Gala: A Musical Journey From Monaco To Macau' Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Zhang Zhang, the concertmaster and violinist, is one of the most influential Chinese artists in Western mainstream media today. She was invited by the Monaco royal family to perform for the leaders of China and Monaco during their high-level visit.

The Argentinean/French conductor and guitarist Pablo Márquez is regarded as one of the most accomplished musicians of our time.

Andrea Cesari, Horn Soloist, earned the title at the Audimozart! in the Mozart International Competition in 2008 for his exceptional interpretation of Mozart's concertos, gaining widespread recognition.