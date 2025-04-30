403
UN Chief Urges Action for Gaza’s Crisis
(MENAFN) During a recent open session of the UN Security Council focused on Palestine, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed strong disapproval of Israel's continued restriction of humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip, which has persisted for over two months.
He voiced deep concern regarding remarks made by Israeli officials that implied aid could be utilized as a tool of war.
Guterres emphasized that "Aid is non-negotiable," and firmly asserted that "Israel must protect civilians and must agree to relief schemes and facilitate them."
He painted a grim picture of the current conditions, stating that the violence and suffering show no signs of ceasing.
The UN chief also highlighted that the collapse of a ceasefire deal on March 18 had shattered hopes for both the release of captives and the provision of critical humanitarian support.
Guterres expanded his remarks to address the wider regional strife, warning that the viability of a two-state resolution is "at risk of dwindling to the point of disappearance."
He lamented that the international commitment to this decades-long aspiration appears increasingly remote.
Stressing the urgency of the moment, he stated, "The world cannot afford to watch the two-state solution disappear," calling on the international community to take firm and immediate action.
Concluding his address, Guterres urged political figures to recognize the gravity of their decisions, declaring that "Political leaders face clear choices; the choice to be silent, the choice to acquiesce, or the choice to act."
His plea underscored the pressing need for bold and principled leadership in the face of a growing humanitarian and political catastrophe.
