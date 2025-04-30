WCM-Q Alumni Share Career Advice With Future Doctors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Foundation and pre-medical students at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) gained valuable insights from experienced medical professionals about the diverse training and career opportunities available to them during this semester's Medical Career Seminar series.

The spring edition of the series, which ran from January to March, featured presentations from five distinguished alumni of WCM-Q and Weill Cornell Medical College (WCM).

During the series, the speakers discussed how their passion for medicine evolved over time, the challenges they faced in their careers, and the motivations behind their choice of speciality.

They also provided essential guidance to students just beginning their journeys in medicine. Each presentation was followed by a Q&A session, allowing students to explore the career paths of each speaker while considering their own future plans.



Qatar has become the Geneva of Middle East for mediation, says activist

Father Amir attends military school graduation at Miqdam Camp Doha Institute to hold graduation ceremony for its 9th cohort

Read Also

The speakers included Dr. Ibrahim Al-Emadi (Class of 2016), a urologist at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), who has a special interest in urological oncology, renal transplantation, management of male lower urinary tract symptoms, and urinary stone management.

He was joined by Dr. Sulaiman Alshakhs (Class of 2021), a senior resident in psychiatry at HMC and a clinical associate in psychiatry at WCM. Dr. Alshakhs' clinical and research interests include personality disorders and advocacy for vulnerable populations with mental health conditions.

Other speakers included Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdulla (Class of 2020), a senior clinical associate at WCM with a special interest in inflammatory skin disorders and advancements in medical dermatology. Dr. Al-Abdulla completed a residency in dermatology and venereology at HMC and is European board-certified.

Qatar a "trusted broker" in regional diplomacy: US envo

Read Also

Additionally, Dr. Diala Steitieh (Class of 2017), an assistant professor of medicine at WCM and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York made a presentation. Dr. Steitieh is also the director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Programme at WCM's Division of Cardiology and a member of several prestigious medical societies.

The alumni were joined by Dr. Steven H Sewall, an orthopaedist with over 50 years of experience. Dr. Sewall graduated from WCM in New York in 1965 and completed a surgical internship and residency at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Centre, followed by an orthopaedic residency at the University of Cincinnati.

He then spent two years practicing orthopaedics at the Oak Knoll Naval Hospital in California.

Since 1972, Dr. Sewall has been a member of a private orthopaedic group associated with a community hospital near Boston, Massachusetts.

Dr. Marco Ameduri, associate professor of physics/senior associate dean for Pre-Medical Education and Education City Collaborative Curricular Affairs, said,“The experiences shared by the medical experts were not just about career achievements, but also about the commitment needed to establish a successful medical career. The speakers also played an important role in helping our students understand that a future in medicine could take many different and exciting directions.”

Dr. Rachid Bendriss, associate dean for foundation, student outreach and educational development programs, added,

“The seminars offer a valuable platform for students to connect with practicing medical professionals and gain practical insights into the realities of a medical career. The series is an invaluable opportunity to inspire students and equip them with vital information early in their academic journeys. I would like to sincerely thank our speakers for taking the time to share their unique stories with our students.”