HANDSHAKE SPEAKEASY FROM MEXICO CITY IS NAMED THE BEST BAR IN NORTH AMERICA FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW AS THE RANKING OF NORTH AMERICA's 50 BEST BARS IS REVEALED
Emma Sleight, Head of Content for North America's 50 Best Bars, says: "This year's list is a testament to the relentless drive that defines the cocktail industry. Cheers to Handshake Speakeasy for excelling in the craft, hospitality and ingenuity that continues to crown them No.1."
