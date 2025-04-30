Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
HANDSHAKE SPEAKEASY FROM MEXICO CITY IS NAMED THE BEST BAR IN NORTH AMERICA FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW AS THE RANKING OF NORTH AMERICA's 50 BEST BARS IS REVEALED

2025-04-30 01:46:12
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mexico City's Handshake Speakeasy is crowned No.1 for the second year in a row as The Best Bar in North America and The Best Bar in Mexico, sponsored by Perrier . New York City's Superbueno is ranked at No.2, retaining the title of The Best Bar in Northeast USA, sponsored by Naked Malt. Mexico City's Tlecān follows at No.3.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for North America's 50 Best Bars, says: "This year's list is a testament to the relentless drive that defines the cocktail industry. Cheers to Handshake Speakeasy for excelling in the craft, hospitality and ingenuity that continues to crown them No.1."

