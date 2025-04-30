Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results And Integration Gaining Momentum
|
|About Ayvens
|Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We've been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals.
| With more than 14,000 employees across 41 countries, 3.2 million vehicles and the world's largest multi-brand EV fleet, we are in a unique position to lead the way to net zero and spearhead the digital transformation of the mobility sector. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens majority shareholder.
Find out more at ayvens.com
|Press contact
| Elise Boorée
Communications Department
Tel: +33 (0)6 25 01 24 16
...
Appendix
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
|in EUR million
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Var.
|Leasing revenues
|2,846.3
|2,659.9
|7.0%
|Leasing costs - depreciation
|(2,075.0)
|(2,008.9)
|-3.3%
|Leasing costs - financing
|(487.3)
|(443.1)
|-10.0%
|Unrealised gains/losses on financial instruments
|(18.9)
|73.3
|-125.8%
|Leasing margin
|265.1
|281.2
|-5.7%
|Services revenues
|1,270.0
|1,414.1
|-10.2%
|Cost of services revenues
|(826.7)
|(1,006.7)
|17.9%
|Services margin
|443.3
|407.4
|8.8%
|Leasing & Services margins
|708.4
|688.6
|2.9%
|Proceeds of cars sold
|2,313.4
|2,157.9
|7.2%
|Cost of cars sold
|(2,120.0)
|(1,905.9)
|-11.2%
|Depreciation costs adjustments
|(82.7)
|(147.5)
|43.9%
|Used car sales result and Depreciation adjustments
|110.6
|104.5
|5.8%
|Gross Operating Income
|819.0
|793.1
|3.3%
|Staff expenses
|(289.6)
|(301.3)
|3.9%
|General and administrative expenses
|(137.8)
|(140.1)
|1.6%
|Depreciation and amortisation
|(45.4)
|(48.2)
|5.8%
|Total operating expenses
|(472.8)
|(489.6)
|3.4%
|Impairment charges on receivables
|(30.7)
|(33.1)
|7.2%
|Other income / (expense)
|(1.0)
|9.0
|-110.8%
|Operating result
|314.5
|279.4
|12.5%
|Share of profit of associates and jointly controlled entities
|1.6
|1.5
|4.7%
|Profit before tax
|316.0
|280.9
|12.5%
|Income tax expense
|(94.9)
|(88.4)
|-7.3%
|Net income
|221.2
|192.5
|14.9%
|Non-controlling interests
|(1.2)
|(11.1)
|89.0%
|Net income group share
|219.9
|181.3
|21.3%
BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31 MARCH 2025
|in EUR million
|31 March 2025
|31 December 2024
|Earning assets
|53,483
|53,565
|o/w Rental fleet
|51,464
|51,550
|o/w Finance lease receivables
|2,019
|2,015
|Cash & Cash deposits with the ECB
|5,377
|5,023
|Intangibles (incl. goodwill)
|2,788
|2,791
|Operating lease and other receivables
|7,581
|8,786
|Other
|4,410
|4,951
|Total assets
|73,638
|75,116
|Group shareholders' equity
|11,351
|11,135
|o/w Group shareholders' equity excl. AT1
|10,601
|10,385
|o/w AT1
|750
|750
|Tangible shareholders' equity
|7,772
|7,572
|Non-controlling interests
|28.9
|27.2
|Total equity
|11,380
|11,162
|Deposits
|14,500
|13,891
|Financial debt
|38,209
|40,142
|Trade and other payables
|6,321
|6,465
|Other liabilities
|3,229
|3,456
|Total liabilities and equity
|73,638
|75,116
EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)
|Basic EPS
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Existing shares
|816,960,428
|816,960,428
|Shares allocated to cover stock options and shares awarded to staff
|(432,602)
|(839,734)
|Treasury shares in liquidity contracts
|(163,293)
|(143,312)
|End of period number of shares
|816,364,533
|815,977,382
|Weighted average number of shares used for EPS calculation17 (A)
|816,163,003
|815,843,462
|in EUR million
|Net income group share
|219.9
|181.3
|Deduction of interest on AT1 capital
|(18.7)
|(18.3)
|Net income group share after deduction of interest on AT1 capital (B)
|201.3
|163.0
|Basic EPS (in EUR) (B/A)
|0.25
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|Q1 2024
|Q1 2023
|Existing shares
|816,960,428
|816,960,428
|Shares issued for no consideration18
|19,530,557
|17,995,041
|End of period number of shares
|836,490,985
|834,955,469
|Weighted average number of shares used for EPS calculation (A)
|835,640,591
|835,066,308
|Diluted EPS (in EUR) (B/A')
|0.24
|0.20
Return on tangible equity (ROTE)
|in EUR million
|Q1 2025
|Q1 202419
|Group shareholders' equity
|11,350.7
|11,036.1
|AT1 Capital
|(750.0)
|(750.0)
|Dividend provision and interest on AT1 capital20
|(459.1)
|(520.5)
|OCI excluding conversion reserves
|11.6
|20.7
|Equity base for ROE end of period
|10,153.2
|9,786.3
|Goodwill
|2,128.3
|2,128.3
|Intangible assets
|659.6
|660.3
|Average equity base for ROE calculation
|10,103.3
|9,704.9
|Average Goodwill
|2,128.3
|2,128.3
|Average Intangible assets
|661.3
|653.1
|Average tangible equity for ROTE calculation
|7,313.8
|6,923.5
|Group net income after non-controlling interests
|219.9
|181.3
|Interest on AT1 capital
|(18.7)
|(18.3)
|Adjusted Group net income
|201.3
|163.0
|ROTE
|11.0%
|9.4%
CRR2/CRD5 prudential capital ratios and Risk Weighted Assets
|in EUR million
|31-Mar-25
|31-Dec-24
|Group shareholders' equity
|11,351
|11,135
|AT1 capital
|(750)
|(750)
|Dividend provision & interest on AT1 capital21
|(459)
|(340)
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|(2,788)
|(2,791)
|Deductions and regulatory adjustments
|133
|149
|Common Equity Tier 1 capital
|7,487
|7,403
|AT1 capital
|750
|750
|Tier 1 capital
|8,237
|8,153
|Tier 2 capital
|1,500
|1,500
|Total capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
|9,737
|9,653
|Risk-Weighted Assets
|56,700
|58,960
|Credit Risk Weighted Assets
|50,980
|49,955
|Market Risk Weighted Assets
|2,666
|2,547
|Operational Risk Weighted Assets
|3,054
|6,458
|Common Equity Tier 1 ratio
|13.2%
|12.6%
|Tier 1 ratio
|14.5%
|13.8%
|Total Capital ratio
|17.2%
|16.4%
Tangible book value per share
|in EUR million
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Group shareholders' equity
|11,350.7
|11,036.1
|AT1 capital
|(750.0)
|(750.0)
|Interest on AT1 capital
|(56.2)
|(55.4)
|Book value of treasury shares
|15.3
|18.1
|Net Asset Value (NAV)
|10,559.8
|10,248.8
|Goodwill
|(2,128.3)
|(2,128.3)
|Intangible assets
|(659.6)
|(660.3)
|Net Tangible Asset Value (NTAV)
|7,771.9
|7,460.3
|Number of shares22
|816,364,533
|815,977,382
|NAV per share
|12.94
|12.6
|NTAV per share
|9.52
|9.14
|Net Tangible Asset Value (NTAV) after dividend provision23
|7,369.0
|6,995.2
|NTAV per share after dividend provision
|9.03
|8.57
|NTAV before dividend provision
|9.52
|9.14
Quarterly series
|(in EUR million)
|Q1 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q4 202324
|Q1 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q4 2024
|Q1 2025
|Leasing margin25 26
|210.6
|247.7
|239.6
|77.6
|281.2
|260.2
|231.7
|297.7
|265.1
|Services margin 26
|156.2
|293.2
|413.1
|388.4
|407.4
|426.7
|414.8
|377.5
|443.3
|Leasing and Services margins
|366.7
|540.9
|652.7
|466.1
|688.6
|686.9
|646.5
|675.2
|708.4
|Used Car Sales (UCS) result
|233.2
|269.5
|321.1
|254.7
|252.0
|234.0
|222.3
|199.6
|193.4
|Depreciation adjustments
|131.7
|(24.5)
|(141.7)
|(161.0)
|(147.5)
|(136.3)
|(145.2)
|(162.0)
|(82.7)
|UCS result and Depreciation adjustments 25
|364.9
|245.0
|179.4
|93.7
|104.5
|97.7
|77.2
|37.7
|110.6
|Gross operating income
|731.6
|785.9
|832.2
|559.8
|793.1
|784.5
|723.7
|712.9
|819.0
|Total operating expenses
|(260.5)
|(369.7)
|(444.5)
|(516.9)
|(489.6)
|(475.3)
|(459.9)
|(474.6)
|(472.8)
|Impairment charges on receivables
|(8.8)
|(15.7)
|(21.8)
|(24.4)
|(33.1)
|(30.5)
|(28.8)
|(36.1)
|(30.7)
|Other income/(expense)
|(20.6)
|33.1
|(12.4)
|(28.8)
|9.0
|(1.2)
|(7.3)
|(2.7)
|(1.0)
|Net result from equity method
|0.8
|0.8
|3.3
|1.6
|1.5
|2.3
|2.0
|4.4
|1.6
|Profit before tax
|442.6
|434.3
|356.7
|(8.7)
|280.9
|279.9
|229.7
|203.9
|316.0
|Income tax expense
|(125.6)
|(101.4)
|(131.5)
|(0.8)
|(88.4)
|(71.4)
|(81.6)
|(42.7)
|(94.9)
|Result from discontinued operations
|-
|(91.3)
|14.0
|(0.2)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Non-controlling interests
|(1.5)
|(4.8)
|(11.2)
|(10.4)
|(11.1)
|(12.5)
|(1.4)
|(1.6)
|(1.2)
|Net income group share
|315.5
|236.7
|228.0
|(20.2)
|181.3
|195.9
|146.7
|159.7
|219.9
|(in '000)
|Q1 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q4 2023
|Q1 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q4 2024
|Q1 2025
|Total Contracts
|1,815
|3,496
|3,394
|3,420
|3,386
|3,373
|3,332
|3,288
|3,246
|Full service leasing contracts
|1,473
|2,755
|2,692
|2,709
|2,699
|2,686
|2,653
|2,616
|2,584
|Fleet management contracts
|342
|741
|703
|710
|686
|686
|680
|672
|662
1 Excluding UCS result, non-recurring items and impact of PPA
2 Management information
3 Annualized impairment charges on receivables expressed as a percentage of average earning assets
4 Net income group share after deduction of interest on AT1 capital divided by average shareholder equity before non‐controlling interests, goodwill and intangible assets
5 Diluted Earnings per share, calculated according to IAS 33. Basic EPS for Q1 2025 at EUR 0.25
6 Net carrying amount of the rental fleet plus net receivables on finance leases
7 Q1 2024 on a like-for-like perimeter, restated due to derecognition of Morocco as at 31 December 2024
8 Management information, in EU+: European Union, UK, Norway, Switzerland
9 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and Plug-in Hybrids (PHEV)
10 Management information
11 Annualized
12 Management information
13 Annualized impairment charges on receivables expressed as a percentage of arithmetic average of earning assets
14 Calculated according to IAS 33. Basic EPS at EUR 0.25. Under IAS 33, EPS is computed using the average number of shares weighted by time apportionment
15 Excluding Additional Tier 1 capital
16 Before dividend provision
17 Average number of shares weighted by time apportionment
18 Assuming exercise of warrants as per IAS 33
19 Group shareholders' equity restated for PPA update and provision for UK motor finance commissions
20 The dividend provision assumes a payout ratio of 50% of net Income group share, after deduction of interest on AT1 capital
21 The dividend provision assumes a payout ratio of 50% of Net Income group share, after deduction of interest on AT1 capital
22 The number of shares considered is the number of ordinary shares outstanding at end of period, excluding treasury shares
23 The dividend provision assumes a payout ratio of 50% of net Income group share, after deduction of interest on AT1 capital
24 Restated for the provision related to the UK motor finance commissions
25 Change in presentation of GOI components: prospective depreciation was reclassified from Leasing costs – depreciation in Leasing margin to Depreciation costs adjustments in Used car sales result and depreciation adjustments. This change is applied retrospectively to all periods.
26 Reclassification of depreciation costs for short-term rental vehicles from Leasing to Services margin applied retrospectively to all periods from 2023.
