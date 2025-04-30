Ringkjøbing Landbobank’S Quarterly Report For The First Quarter Of 2025
|(DKK million)
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|Total core income
|1,056
|1,040
|4,068
|3,828
|2,862
|2,433
|Total expenses and depreciation
|259
|247
|1,044
|963
|891
|817
|Core earnings before impairment charges for loans
|797
|793
|3,024
|2,865
|1,971
|1,616
|Impairment charges for loans etc.
|+24
|0
|+3
|-1
|-2
|-68
|Core earnings
|821
|793
|3,027
|2,864
|1,969
|1,548
|Result for the portfolio etc.
|-6
|+23
|+62
|-7
|-69
|+7
|Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets
|5
|5
|20
|20
|20
|17
|Tax
|194
|195
|768
|682
|385
|309
|Net profit
|616
|616
|2,301
|2,155
|1,495
|1,229
Highlights of the first quarter of 2025
- The net profit of DKK 616 million is unchanged compared to last year and equivalent to a 22% p.a. return on equity Earnings per share (net profit) increase by 5% to DKK 24.5 in the quarter Core income increases by 2% to DKK 1,056 million Costs increase by 5%, and the cost/income ratio is 24.5% Continued strong credit quality means that impairment charges of DKK 24 million were carried to income in the quarter Highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers and growth of 10% in loans and 8% in deposits The Ringkjøbing Landbobank brand remains in first place in the annual Voxmeter image survey Decision to launch a new share buyback programme for DKK 1 billion The expectations for net profit for 2025 are maintained unchanged in the range DKK 1.8 - 2.2 billion
Yours sincerely
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
