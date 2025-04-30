30 April 2025





Ringkjøbing Landbobank's quarterly report for the first quarter of 2025

The bank's board of directors and general management today approved the quarterly report for the first quarter of 2025.

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 812 million and net profit of DKK 616 million in the first quarter of the year. The net profit is equivalent to a 22% p.a. return on equity.





Core earnings