2025 April - Navigating Talent Trends In Myanmar
The top 10 industries and job functions with the most job posts on com in April 2025 about the evolving talent market in Myanmar.YANGON, MYANMAR, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Here are the rankings of the to 10 industries in the order of most jobs posted on href="" rel="external nofollow" co for April 2025:
- Banking/ Insurance/ Microfinance
- FMCG
- Trading/Distribution/Import/Export
- Food and Beverage/Catering
- Education/Training
- Telecommunications
- Manufacturing
- Construction/Building/Architecture
- IT/Computer
- Pharmaceutical/Life Sciences
The list below highlights the top 10 job functions with the most job postings on com for April 2025. Whether you're seeking to expand your team, streamline your workforce, or stay ahead in the talent acquisition game, these insights will help you make informed decisions in your recruitment and growth strategies. Discover the most in-demand functions that are shaping the job market and driving success for businesses in Myanmar from highest to lowest:
- Sales, Business Development
- Finance, Accounting, Audit
- Marketing, Media, Creative
- IT Hardware, Software
- Engineering, Technical, HSE
- HR, Training and Recruitment
- Administrative
- Customer Service, Support
- Logistics, Warehousing, Port
- Education, Teaching, Childcare
Legal Disclaimer:
