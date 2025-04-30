Nutley Kia, Under Ownership By Generation Auto Group, All-In Sponsor For The Phoenix Center's Casino Night Fundraiser

Led by Joseph Catalanotto, Generation Auto Group recently acquired Nutley Kia ushering in a new chapter for the dealership while honoring its community roots.

- Julie Mower, A., Executive DirectorNUTLEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Phoenix Center is proud to announce Nutley Kia , now under the ownership of Generation Auto Group and the Catalanotto family, as an All-In Sponsor for the school's annual Casino Night Fundraiser, set for Friday, May 2, 2025.Led by Joseph Catalanotto, Generation Auto Group recently acquired Nutley Kia from long-standing owners Jim and Anne Russomano, ushering in a new chapter for the dealership while honoring its deep community roots.“We're thrilled to welcome Nutley Kia and Generation Auto Group to the Phoenix Center family of sponsors,” said Julie Mower, Executive Director of The Phoenix Center.“Their support helps us deliver life-changing programs for students with autism and multiple disabilities, and their investment reflects the kind of community partnership that makes this event-and our mission-possible.”Nutley Kia's All-In Sponsorship exemplifies their commitment to making a meaningful impact as they begin this exciting new chapter under the leadership of Generation Auto Group. Their support helps fund vital programming not covered by tuition, including therapeutic services, adaptive technology, and community-based instruction.Casino Night is The Phoenix Center's signature annual fundraiser and one of its most anticipated community events. All proceeds from the evening directly support the school's mission to provide individualized, hands-on education for students ages 5–21 with autism, multiple disabilities, and developmental challenges.To learn more or reserve tickets, visit:More about The Phoenix Center:

