PUBG MOBILE AND SAUDI ESPORTS FEDERATION UNITE TO FORGE A NEW ERA FOR THE KINGDOM’S ESPORTS ECOSYSTEM
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) DUBA– – April 29, 2025: PUBG MOBILE, one of the w’rld’s most popular mobile games, and the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF), the national body of esports in KSA, announce the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking a pivotal moment in the development of the Kingdom's esports ecosystem.
A strategic alliance that aligns PUBG MOBILE's vibrant local community with SEF's national esports development objectives, this new partnership will create unprecedented opportunities for Saudi Arabian players. The partnership officially integrates PUBG MOBILE National Championship (PMNC) into ’b>SEF’s Saudi eLeague (SEL), making it the main PUBG MOBILE competition within the national circuit. This alignment strengthens
The MoU in fact has already yielded record-breaking results, further streamlining the pathway from amateur to professional for aspiring KSA players. In addi’ion to PMNC’s role, the partnership encompasses broader development through the SEF Academy and unive—sity leagues — ensuring a structured and sustainable talent pipeline for PUBG MOBILE players in KSA. And as a direct consequence of this collaboration, the champion of PMNC KSA, held within SEL, will now earn a coveted spot to compete at the prestigious PUBG MOBILE World Cup (PMWC), held as part of the Esports World Cup (EWC) later this year.
The PMWC boasts a staggering $3 million USD prize pool, solidifying its position as one of the most sought-after global PUBG MOBILE tournaments, with this opportunity representing a monumental step for KSA players by offering them a chance to showcase their skills on the world stage, and to compete for a life-changing prize.
His Royal Highness Prince Faisal Bin Bandar, President of the Saudi Esports Federation said: "SEF continues to take bold steps to strengthen the Kingdom’s leadership in the global esports arena. Through strategic collaborations with leading titles such as PUBG MOBILE, we are expanding opportunities for our players, building sustainable pathways to international competition, and accelerating the development of a dynamic and thriving esports ecosystem. We are proud to see Saudi talent rise to the global stage and look forward to inspiring future generations to pursue esports excellence."
Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing, Tencent Games, added: "PUBG MOBILE is deeply committed to fostering the growth of esports in Saudi Arabia, and this MoU with the Saudi Esports Federation is a testament to that commitment. We are thrilled to provide the Kingd’m’s players a clear pathway to the global stage, starting with the PMNC KSA champion's journey to the PUBG MOBILE World Cup. We believe this partnership will unlock the immense potential of Saudi esports and inspire a new generation of champions."
The impact of the partnership is already clear, with PMNC KSA witnessing record-breaking player registration numbers, surpassing all previous PUBG MOBILE tournaments in the Kingdom. "By embedding PUBG MOBILE into our structured leagues and talent development programs, we are enabling players to compete at a professional standard from an early stage," said Meshal Alqabbani, Executive Director of Esports at the Saudi Esports Federation. "We look forward to witnessing a new wave of Saudi talent rise through the ranks and achieve international success through this historic collaboration." This surge in participation highlights the growing enthusiasm for PUBG MOBILE esports in Saudi Arabia, as well as the strength of the collaboration between PUBG MOBILE and SEF.
The MoU announcement coincides with the culmination of the PMNC KSA, where the champion will be crowned, awarded $26,000 USD, and have their ticket to the PMWC metaphorically punched.
Start your journey to international esports stardom with PUBG MOBILE today. Download the latest version of the game now for free on the App Store and Google Play and experience the in-game heart-stopping thrill firsthand.
