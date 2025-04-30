403
Najm Elevates Operational Excellence and Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Riyadh, April 29, 2025
Najm for Insurance Services has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification in recognition of its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its operations and its excellence in applying the highest standards of quality across key areas including field operations, command and control, and damage assessment.
The certification was granted to Najm by RICI following a comprehensive review of the company's approved procedures and policies. It stands as a testament to Najm’s commitment to developing its operational systems in line with advanced methodologies tailored to its unique business model in the insurance sector.
The Najm's operations have recently undergone significant development to enhance the efficiency of liability determination specialists in handling traffic accidents across various regions of the Kingdom, and to improve their skills in quickly responding to incident reports and managing damage assessment requests.
Najm has implemented numerous technological enhancements to its vehicle damage assessment systems, command and control systems, investigator application, liability determination systems, operations monitoring dashboard, and remote survey systems, in addition to launching the fleet management system.
Commenting on this achievement, Najm’s Vice President - Operations, Mr. Muhannad Khaled AlShubaily, said: “Obtaining the ISO 9001:2015 certification reflects the dedication and tireless efforts of the company’s team to serve vehicle owners and road users around the clock — especially during some of the most challenging moments of their daily journeys. He added that the certification also reinforces Najm’s commitment to excellence in delivering insurance services that meet the highest global standards of quality.
Al Shubaily added: The synergy between the Najm’s departments and the operations sector, along with the ongoing development of digital systems and the comprehensive training of liability determination specialists, has significantly enhanced service quality and operational reliability. This has reinforced Najm’s position as a leading company in accident surveying and insurance services. It also highlights Najm’s ability to develop innovative business models that empower the insurance sector, improve road safety, and contribute to the quality of life — all in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”
This certification marks yet another milestone in Najm’s growing track record of achievements in recent years. The company was also recently awarded the ISO 41001 certification for facility management and earned the prestigious Gold Award for Best Contact Center—among companies with over 1,000 employees—at the Saudi Customer Experience Awards.
