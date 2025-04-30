EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

FUCHS with a good start to 2025 in a challenging market environment

Sales revenues growth of 5% to EUR 924 million due to positive

business development and acquisitions

EBIT at EUR 108 million 1% above strong prior year quarter

Earnings per share increased by 2% for both preference shares and ordinary shares Full-year outlook 2025 confirmed FUCHS at a glance in EUR million Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Chg. Chg. % Sales revenues (1) 924 877 47 5 Europe, Middle East, Africa 522 511 11 2 Asia-Pacific 264 245 19 8 North and South America 183 167 16 10 Consolidation -45 -46 1 - EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity 106 105 1 1 EBIT 108 107 1 1 Earnings after tax 77 77 0 0 Investments 12 9 3 33 Free cash flow before acquisitions 17 15 2 13 Earnings per share in EUR Ordinary share 0.59 0.58 0.01 2 Preference share 0.59 0.58 0.01 2 Employees as of March 31 6,818 6,338 480 8 1. By company location “In a turbulent economic environment, we were able to build on the strong results of the previous year in the first three months of 2025 and increased our EBIT by EUR 1 million to EUR 108 million compared to the same quarter last year. Our sales revenues were 5% higher than last year thanks to business expansion and external growth. Once again, we benefited from our broad geographical positioning. Regarding the earnings development, China continued its positive development and started strongly into the year, which enabled a significant earnings increase in the Asia-Pacific region, offsetting a slightly weaker performance in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa).

With our strong, largely independently operating regional centers in Europe, China and the USA, we believe we are optimally positioned in the current trade dispute, with manageable direct impacts on our sales. The extent to which further escalation will affect the global economy – and consequently us – remains difficult to estimate. We see diverse growth potential, but due to economic conditions, we continue to navigate cautiously. Our business model, with a global presence close to our customers and a very broad industry and customer mix, strengthens our confidence. Therefore, we confirm our outlook for the full year with an EBIT of around EUR 460 million.” Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board FUCHS SE Business development in the group

In the first three months of 2025, FUCHS generated sales revenues of EUR 924 million (877), which were 5% above the prior-year period due to positive business development and the contribution of acquisitions.

EBIT improved by EUR 1 million or 1% to EUR 108 million (107) compared to the strong three months of the previous year. At 11.7% (12.2), the EBIT margin was below the previous year. The decline in the EBIT margin is traced back by temporarily higher other functional costs, which are related, among other things, to the acquisitions made and the one-time startup costs for large customer business.

Earnings after tax remained at the previous year's level of EUR 77 million (77). Earnings per ordinary share and per preference share each increased by EUR 0.01 or 2% to EUR 0.59 (0.58). Free cash flow before acquisitions at EUR 17 million (15), above the previous year's level. Business development in the regions

At EUR 522 million (511), sales revenues in the region Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) were 2% higher compared to the first three months of 2024, primarily driven by external growth. Whereas organic sales revenues development in Europe remained slightly behind the strong previous year's quarter, South Africa recorded pleasing growth. External growth of EUR 14 million was generated through the acquisitions of LUBCON and STRUB in the second half of 2024 and BOSS, at the beginning of the current financial year. EBIT, on the contrary, was EUR 52 million (54), 4% below the strong first quarter of 2024. Whereas most countries had a subdued start to the year, South Africa continued its upward trend.

Sales revenues in the region Asia-Pacific were EUR 264 million, 8% above the previous year's quarter (245) due to positive business development in China. India and Australia also achieved growth. EBIT increased significantly by EUR 4 million to EUR 33 million (29). This was mainly driven by the continued positive development in China, as well as positive developments in India and Vietnam.

Sales revenues in the region North- and South America were EUR 183 million, 10% above the previous year (167) due to business growth. External growth of EUR 2 million was achieved, among other things, through the long-term trading partner in Peru, acquired in January. EBIT of EUR 21 million (21) was at the previous year's level. While North America benefited from continued positive development in Mexico, the challenging economic environment in South America persisted and weighed on the overall region. Outlook for 2025 confirmed

As a result of US President Trump's tariff policy, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its January forecast downward by 0.5 percentage points in its current outlook and now expects global economic growth of only 2.8% (3.3) for the current year. For Germany, the IMF anticipates stagnation. The impact of the geopolitical situation and of the trade conflict on global economy remain complex and difficult to assess. However, based on its stable business model, FUCHS confirms its existing forecast for the full year 2025:

Sales revenues: around EUR 3.7 billion

EBIT: around EUR 460 million

FVA: around EUR 260 million Free cash flow before acquisitions: around EUR 260 million The company's global positioning and solid financial base remains robust. FUCHS continues to focus on profitable growth and the further implementation of FUCHS 2025. Mannheim, April 30, 2025 FUCHS SE Public Relations Einsteinstraße 11 68169 Mannheim Tel. +49 (0)621 3802 1104 ... The following information can be accessed via the Internet: Image and video material: About FUCHS Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's over 6,800 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner. Important note This press release contains statements about future developments that are based on assumptions and estimates by the management of FUCHS SE. Even if the management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are accurate, actual future developments and results can differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors can, for example, include changes in the overall economic climate, changes in procurement prices, changes in exchange rates and interest rates, and changes within the lubricants industry. FUCHS SE provides no guarantee that future developments and the results actually achieved in the future will match the assumptions and estimates set out in this press release and assumes no liability for such.

