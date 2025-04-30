EQS-News: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Siltronic's performance in Q1 2025 in line with expectations

Press release

Siltronic AG

Einsteinstraße 172

81677 Munich

Siltronic's performance in Q1 2025 in line with expectations - Sales decreased by 4.1 percent to EUR 345.8 million compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to slightly negative product mix and price effects - EBITDA margin decreased from 25.8 percent in Q4 2024 to 22.6 percent in Q1 2025 - Guidance for 2025 refined:

Annual sales guidance unchanged, but increased uncertainties due to tariff policies affecting expected end-market growth and further FX developments

Sales in H1 2025 expected to be in the mid to high single-digit percentage range below H2 2024; the current environment dampens expectations for H2 2025 EBITDA margin expected between 21 and 25 percent Munich, Germany, April 30, 2025 – For Siltronic AG (SDAX/TecDAX: WAF) Q1 2025 continued to be characterized by ongoing weak demand for wafers, resulting in a sales decline of around 4 percent compared to Q4 2024, mainly due to slightly negative product mix and price effects. "The start of the year was within expectations. However, visibility remains limited on when our customers' inventories will recover and thus demand for wafers will increase. Added to this are uncertainties due to the tightening of American tariff policies and the corresponding countermeasures. The impacts on end-markets and FX rates are not yet foreseeable. However, we do not currently expect any significant direct impact of tariff policies on Siltronic," commented Dr. Michael Heckmeier, CEO of Siltronic AG, on the development. Business Development in Q1 2025 Change Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Q1 to Q4 Q1 to Q1 Sales in EUR million 345.8 360.6 343.5 –14.8 2.3 Cost of sales in EUR million –290.9 –295.1 –273.4 4.2 –17.5 Gross profit in EUR million 54.9 65.5 70.1 –10.6 –15.2 Gross margin in % 15.9 18.2 20.4 EBITDA in EUR million 78.3 93.0 90.8 –14.7 –12.5 EBITDA margin in % 22.6 25.8 26.4 Depreciation, amortization and impairment less reversals thereof in EUR million –63.4 –65.6 –54.8 2.2 –8.6 EBIT in EUR million 14.9 27.4 36.0 –12.5 –21.1 EBIT margin in % 4.3 7.6 10.5 Financial result in EUR million –7.4 –8.5 –3.1 1.1 –4.3 Result before income taxes in EUR million 7.5 18.9 32.9 –11.4 –25.4 Income taxes in EUR million –3.2 –20.6 –5.2 17.4 2.0 Tax rate in % 43 109 16 Result for the period in EUR million 4.3 –1.6 27.7 5.9 –23.4 Earnings per share in EUR 0.08 –0.08 0.86 0.16 –0.78 Siltronic achieved sales of EUR 345.8 million in Q1 2025, a decrease of 4.1 percent compared to Q4 2024. This development was within expectations and was mainly due to slightly negative product mix and price effects. The average FX rate of the Euro to the US dollar in Q1 2025 was 1.05 (Q4 2024: 1.07), which slightly supported sales. Cost of sales decreased by 1.4 percent compared to the previous quarter. Due to the disproportionate decline compared to sales, the gross margin decreased from 18.2 percent (Q4 2024) to 15.9 percent (Q1 2025). Operating expenses for selling, general administration, research and development increased slightly by EUR 1.5 million compared to the previous quarter. FX effects reported in the balance of other operating income and expenses amounted to EUR -2.5 million compared to EUR -0.4 million in Q4 2024. As a result, EBITDA for Q1 2025 was EUR 78.3 million, below the level of the previous quarter (Q4 2024: EUR 93.0 million). The EBITDA margin decreased from 25.8 percent to 22.6 percent. These effects were also reflected in the development of EBIT, which decreased from EUR 27.4 million in Q4 2024 to EUR 14.9 million in Q1 2025. Income tax expense decreased significantly to EUR 3.2 million (Q4 2024: EUR 20.6 million), but the tax rate remained at an elevated level (Q1 2025: 43 percent, Q4 2024: 109 percent). The result for the period was EUR 4.3 million compared to EUR -1.6 million in Q4 2024. Of this amount, EUR 2.4 million is attributable to Siltronic AG shareholders, with earnings per share of EUR 0.08 (Q4 2024: EUR -0.08). Development of equity, net cash flow and net financial assets In EUR million Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Change Equity 2,179.2 2,215.2 –36.0 Pension provisions 127.6 134.1 –6.5 Customer prepayments 490.3 508.6 –18.3 Loan liabilities 1,300.0 1,303.8 –3.8 Lease liabilities 133.7 137.0 –3.3 Other provisions and liabillities 207.1 215.4 –8.3 Long-term debt 2,258.7 2,298.9 –40.2 With equity of EUR 2,179.2 million on March 31, 2025 and an equity ratio of 43.8 percent (December 31, 2024: 43.6 percent) Siltronic continues to have a good balance sheet quality. In EUR million Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Change Trade payables 234.7 280.5 –45.8 Customer prepayments 55.3 57.3 –2.0 Loan liabilities 81.3 75.2 6.1 Lease liabilities 7.3 7.3 – Other provisions and liabillities 154.8 150.0 4.8 Short-term debt 533.4 570.3 –36.9 The decrease in trade payables mainly related to investments that were already accounted for in 2024 and were due for payment in Q1 2025. In EUR million Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Change Cash flow from operating activities 57.3 103.4 –46.1 Proceeds/payments for capital expenditure including intangible assets –139.1 –102.3 –36.8 Free cash flow –81.8 1.1 –82.9 Cash-effective change in prepayments 7.6 19.6 –12.0 Net cash flow –74.2 20.7 –94.9 Proceeds/payments for capital expenditure including intangible assets –139.1 –102.3 –36.8 Proceeds/payments for securities and fixed-term deposits 72.2 –237.5 309.7 Cash flow from investing activities –66.9 –339.8 272.9

The reduction in cash flow from operating activities compared to the previous quarter is mainly due to the already described EBITDA decline and based on working capital effects related to the reporting date. In the quarter under review, Siltronic made net payments for capital expenditure including intangible assets of EUR 139.1 million. As expected, payments for capex including intangible assets significantly exceeded additions to the statement of financial position (Q1 2025: EUR 96.5 million). The payments and additions mainly related to the new fab in Singapore. As a result, both free cash flow at EUR -81.8 million (Q4 2024: EUR 1.1 million) and net cash flow at EUR -74.2 million (Q4 2024: EUR 20.7 million) were negative in Q1 2025. Consequently, net financial debt increased from EUR 733.5 million at the end of 2024 to EUR 819.1 million as of March 31, 2025. In EUR million Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Change Cash and cash equivalents –284.3 –297.1 12.8 Securities and time deposits –296.8 –369.3 72.5 Restricted Funds 2.5 2.7 –0.2 Nominal value of loan liabilities including interest 1,397.7 1,397.2 0.5 Net financial debt 819.1 733.5 85.6 Guidance for 2025 refined Siltronic is convinced of a significantly increasing medium- and long-term demand for silicon wafers driven by megatrends and is ready to participate in this growth. However, 2025 will continue to be characterized by elevated inventory levels at customers and the associated volume shifts. The company now expects H1 2025 to be in the mid to high single-digit percentage range below H2 2024. Overall, the sales guidance for the full year 2025 remains unchanged, although it is not yet possible to estimate the impact of American tariff policies and the corresponding countermeasures on expected end-market growth and FX rates for the remainder of the year (assumption for guidance: EUR/USD 1.08). Additionally, Siltronic AG refines its guidance for the EBITDA margin due to expected negative price effects outside of long-term agreements and adverse product mix developments to 21 to 25 percent. Expectations for the development of capex including intangible assets, depreciation, EBIT, and net cash flow for 2025 remain

unchanged. Guidance Annual Report 2024 Guidance April 30, 2025 Sales in the region of the previous year, no growth compared to the previous year expected (EUR/USD: 1.08) in the region of the previous year, no growth compared to the previous year expected (EUR/USD: 1.08) EBITDA margin 22 to 27 percent 21 to 25 percent Depreciation EUR 380 to 440 million EUR 380 to 440 million EBIT significant decline significant decline Capital expenditure EUR 350 to 400 million EUR 350 to 400 million Net cash flow considerably improved compared to the previous year, but remains significantly negative considerably improved compared to the previous year, but remains significantly negative Siltronic AG – Key figures Q1/2025 Profit and Loss statement In EUR million Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Sales 345.8 360.6 343.5 EBITDA 78.3 93.0 90.8 EBITDA margin % 22.6 25.8 26.4 EBIT 14.9 27.4 36.0 EBIT margin % 4.3 7.6 10.5 Result for the period 4.3 –1.6 27.7 Earnings per share EUR 0.08 –0.08 0.86 Capital expenditure and net cash flow Capital expenditure including intangible assets 96.5 116.3 173.0 Net cash flow –74.2 20.8 –157.9 Statement of financial position In EUR million Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Total assets 4,971.3 5,084.4 Equity 2,179.2 2,215.2 Equity ratio % 43.8 43.6 Net Debt 819.1 733.5 Conference call for analysts and investors The Executive Board of Siltronic AG will hold a conference call with analysts and investors (in English only) on April 30, 2025, at 10:00 am (CEST). This call will be streamed via the Internet. The audio webcast will be available live as well as on demand on Siltronic's website. The Q1 quarterly statement and the latest investor presentation are also published on Siltronic's website. Upcoming dates:

May 12, 2025 Annual General Meeting

July 29, 2025 Interim Report

October 28, 2025 Q3 2025 quarterly statement Contact:

Verena Stütze

Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Tel.: +49 (0)89 8564 3133

... Company profile:

As one of the leading wafer manufacturers, Siltronic is globally oriented and operates production sites in Asia, Europe, and the USA. Silicon wafers are the foundation of the modern semiconductor industry and the basis for chips in all electronic applications – from computers and smartphones to electric cars and wind turbines. The international company is highly customer-oriented and focuses on quality, precision, innovation, and growth. Siltronic AG employs around 4,400 people worldwide and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2015. Siltronic AG shares are included in both the SDAX and TecDAX stock market indices. Financial information – pursuant to IFRS, unaudited Siltronic AG – Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss In EUR million Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Sales 345.8 360.6 343.5 Cost of sales –290.9 –295.1 –273.4 Gross profit 54.9 65.5 70.1 Selling expenses –8.1 –7.8 –8.2 Research and development expenses –20.9 –19.8 –21.8 General administration expenses –9.2 –9.0 –9.0 Other operating income 38.0 27.9 31.5 Other operating expenses –39.8 –29.4 –26.6 Operating result 14.9 27.4 36.0 Interest income 4.6 5.1 3.5 Interest expenses –11.3 –12.1 –5.9 Other financial result –0.7 –1.5 –0.7 Financial result –7.4 –8.5 –3.1 Result before income taxes 7.5 18.9 32.9 Income taxes –3.2 –20.6 –5.2 Result for the period 4.3 –1.6 27.7 of which attributable to Siltronic AG shareholders 2.4 –2.5 25.7 attributable to non-controlling interests 1.9 0.9 2.0 Result per common share in EUR (basic/diluted) 0.08 –0.08 0.86 Siltronic AG – Consolidated Statement of Financial Position In EUR million Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Intangible assets 37.7 34.8 Property, plant and equipment 3,643.7 3,676.2 Right-of-use assets 140.3 144.6 Securities and fixed-term deposits 2.5 2.7 Other financial assets 0.2 – Other non-financial assets 11.0 13.9 Deferred tax assets 13.5 14.0 Non-current assets 3,848.9 3,886.2 Inventories 310.9 308.3 Trade receivables 146.1 142.9 Contract assets 12.8 12.7 Securities and fixed-term deposits 294.3 366.6 Other financial assets 16.2 12.9 Other non-financial assets 49.3 50.7 Income tax receivables 8.5 7.0 Cash and cash equivalents 284.3 297.1 Current assets 1,122.4 1,198.2 Total assets 4,971.3 5,084.4 Subscribed capital 120.0 120.0 Capital reserves 974.6 974.6 Retained earnings and net Group result 797.5 795.1 Other equity items 84.7 120.2 Equity attributable to Siltronic AG shareholders 1,976.8 2,009.9 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 202.4 205.3 Equity 2,179.2 2,215.2 Pension provisions 127.6 134.1 Other provisions 64.9 66.1 Liabilities for income taxes 3.0 3.0 Deferred tax liabilities 9.4 8.7 Customer prepayments 490.3 508.6 Loan liabilities 1,300.0 1,303.8 Lease liabilities 133.7 137.0 Other non-financial liabilities 129.8 137.6 Non-current liabilities 2,258.7 2,298.9 Other provisions 11.3 9.6 Liabilities for income taxes 19.4 18.1 Trade liabilities 234.7 280.5 Customer prepayments 55.3 57.3 Loan liabilities 81.3 75.2 Lease liabilities 7.3 7.3 Other financial liabilites 55.2 67.1 Other non-financial liabilities 68.9 55.2 Current liabilites 533.4 570.3 Total liabilities 2,792.1 2,869.2 Total equity and liabilities 4,971.3 5,084.4 Siltronic AG - Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows In EUR million Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Result for the period 4.3 –1.6 27.7 Depreciation / amortization of non-current assets, including impairment losses and reversals thereof 63.4 65.6 54.8 Other non-cash expenses and income –1.6 14.9 –3.6 Result from disposal of non-current assets 0.4 0.3 0.6 Interest income 6.6 7.0 2.4 Interest paid –5.7 –17.0 –3.8 Interest received 3.9 2.4 14.8 Tax expense 3.2 20.6 5.2 Taxes paid –2.8 –12.0 –2.4 Changes in inventories –7.1 –0.9 –6.1 Changes in trade receivables –9.4 28.6 –44.8 Changes in contract assets –0.2 –0.2 –0.9 Changes in other assets excluding prepayments made –5.7 3.5 –17.9 Changes in provisions 2.5 5.0 13.1 Changes in trade liabilities 4.5 7.5 –2.6 Changes in other liabilities excluding prepayments received 8.6 –0.7 4.3 Changes in prepayments –7.6 –19.6 20.7 Cash flow from operating activities 57.3 103.4 61.5 Payments for capital expenditure (including intangible assets) –139.1 –102.3 –230.9 Proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment – – 0.2 – – 32.0 Payments for securities and fixed-term deposits –55.2 –287.4 –49.8 Proceeds from securities and fixed-term deposits 127.4 49.9 30.0 Cash flow from financing activities –66.9 –339.8 –218.5 Proceeds from loans – 369.0 50.0 Repayment portion of lease liability –1.6 –1.8 –1.8 Cash flow from financing activities –1.6 367.2 48.2 Changes due to exchange-rate fluctuations –1.6 1.4 0.2 Changes in cash and cash equivalents –12.8 132.2 –108.6 at the beginning of the period 297.1 164.9 386.2 at the end of the period 284.3 297.1 277.6 Additional financial information In EUR million Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Cash flow from operating activities 57.3 103.4 61.5 Cash-effective changes in customer prepayments 7.6 19.6 –20.7 Cash flow from investing activities –139.1 –102.3 –198.7 Net cash flow –74.2 20.7 –157.9 Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates made by the Executive Board of Siltronic AG. These statements can be identified by wording such as "expect", "want", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "strive", "estimate", and "will" or similar terms. Although we assume that the expectations contained in these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that they will prove to be correct. These assumptions may contain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual figures to differ considerably from the forward-looking statements. Factors that can cause such discrepancies include changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, changes in exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of products that compete with our own products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in corporate strategy. Siltronic does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, nor does it assume any responsibility to do so. This press release includes supplementary financial indicators that either are or may be so-called alternative performance indicators that are not clearly defined in the relevant financial reporting framework. In assessing the financial position and performance of Siltronic, these supplementary financial indicators should not be used in isolation or as an alternative to those presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with the relevant financial reporting framework. Other companies that present or report alternative performance indicators with similar names may calculate them differently. Explanations of the key financial figures used are available in the Annual Report of Siltronic AG. Due to rounding, some of the figures presented in this press release as well as in other reports may not add up exactly to the stated totals and percentages presented may not accurately reflect the absolute values to which they relate. 