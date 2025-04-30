FRIEDRICH VORWERK Increases Revenues In The First Quarter By 73% To € 133 Million And Improves EBITDA Margin By 5 Percentage Points To 13.7%
FRIEDRICH VORWERK increases revenues in the first quarter by 73% to € 133 million and improves EBITDA margin by 5 percentage points to 13.7%
Tostedt, April 30, 2025 - FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider of energy infrastructure solutions for gas, electricity and hydrogen applications, once again achieved a significant increase in revenues and earnings in the first quarter of 2025. Driven by the excellent order situation and favorable weather conditions, revenues increased by 73.4% year-on-year to € 133.0 million (Q1/24: € 76.7 million). Profitability also increased significantly due to the high capacity utilization and high-quality order backlog. EBITDA increased by 168.9% to € 18.2 million, which corresponds to a margin of 13.7% and a margin increase of around 5 percentage points (Q1/24: € 6.8 million or 8.8%). EBIT amounted to € 12.8 million, more than six times the previous year's figure (Q1/24: € 1.9 million). Due to the strong growth at the start of the year, it is already becoming apparent that the upper end of the revenue forecast of € 540-570 million will be achieved. The EBITDA margin is still expected to be in the range of 16-17%.
The order situation also developed positively in the first quarter. Although the order intake of € 81.6 million is below the previous year's figure of € 121.3 million, the Executive Board expects to receive further orders in the Natural Gas, Clean Hydrogen and Electricity segments on a significant scale from the second quarter onwards. For example, further lots of the Sueddeutsche Erdgasleitung (SEL), the SuedLink electricity highway and other major pipeline projects are expected to be awarded in the near future. The order backlog remains at a very high level of € 1.1 billion as at March 31, 2025 (December 31, 2024: € 1.2 billion).
