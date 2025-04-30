Drägerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa: Dräger With Strong Demand In The First Quarter Of 2025
|
EQS-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast
Dräger with strong demand in the first quarter of 2025
Lübeck – Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA increased its order intake in the first quarter of 2025 thanks to strong demand. At around EUR 861 million, order intake exceeded the high prior-year figure by around EUR 50 million (Q1 2024: EUR 810.8 million). At around EUR 730 million, net sales almost reached the prior-year level (Q1 2024: EUR 735.8 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 0.4 million in the seasonally weak first quarter (Q1 2024: EUR 15.1 million). The EBIT margin amounted to 0.1 percent (Q1 2024: 2.0 percent).
“Measured by order volume, the first quarter of 2025 has been the best first quarter for us since the record year of 2020,” says Stefan Dräger, Chairman of the Executive Board of Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG.“This shows that our 'Technology for Life' is still very much in demand.”
Rising demand in both divisions
In the medical division, order intake increased by 4.2 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 473.7 million (Q1 2024: EUR 453.7 million) following a decline in the same quarter of the prior year. This was due to higher demand in almost all product areas.
In the safety division, order intake rose by 8.4 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 387.1 million (Q1 2024: EUR 357.2 million). The main growth driver was the Engineered Solutions area, which doubled its order volume due to high demand in almost all regions. Order intake for gas detection devices, respiratory and personal protection products and alcohol detection devices also increased significantly.
Slight decline in net sales in both divisions
In the safety division, net sales were roughly on par with the prior-year level (Q1 2024: EUR 318.4 million) with decline of 0.6 percent (net of currency effects) to EUR 317.2 million. In the APAC region, net sales increased significantly. The Germany and Americas regions also recorded an increase in net sales. However, this was unable to compensate for the decline in the EMEA region.
Earnings positive but below prior year
Our functional expenses were 4.7 percent higher (net of currency effects) than in the same quarter of the prior year. The main reason for this was the increase in personnel expenses, partly as a result of a one-off payment for employees in Germany due to collective wage agreements.
Due to the lower net sales volume and the increase in functional expenses, EBIT amounted to EUR 0.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 and therefore fell short of the prior-year figure (Q1 2024: EUR 15.1 million). The EBIT margin amounted to 0.1 percent (Q1 2024: 2.0 percent).
Annual forecast confirmed
“The high demand for our 'Technology for Life' makes us confident that we will make up for the seasonal shortfall in net sales over the course of the fiscal year,” says Stefan Dräger.
Further information is available in the financial report at
Disclaimer
30.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment