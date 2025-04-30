Fielmann Group continues double digit sales and profitability growth, reaches Vision 2025 margin target in Q1/2025

EQS-News: Fielmann Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Quarter Results

FY2024 audited accounts confirm preliminary numbers in line with guidance

Q1/2025 sales up +13%, adj. EBITDA surges +28%, margin reaches Vision 2025 target FY2025 guidance: €2.5bn in sales, 24% adj. EBITDA margin at Group level, 25% in EU Today, the Fielmann Group presents its audited FY2024 reporting, in line with its guidance and preliminary figures published in March: Despite macroeconomic headwinds and low consumer sentiment in Central Europe, we generated consolidated sales of €2.3bn in 2024, a 15% increase compared to previous year (€2.0bn). This was due to strong organic growth (+7%) and the consolidation of our US acquisitions (+8%). The Fielmann Group also significantly improved its profitability: The adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 21.7% at Group level (+1.5 percentage points vs. last year) and to about 22.8% (+2.1 percentage points vs. last year) in Europe. Net profit reached €154m, a +21% increase over last year. Q1/2025

In the beginning of 2025, the Fielmann Group continued its strong sales growth with +13% over the same quarter last year. The adjusted EBITDA surged to €146m, a +28% increase over last year. The adjusted EBITDA margin reached 24.2% at Group level and 25.6% in Europe – in line with the company's Vision 2025 growth strategy. Outlook for Financial Year 2025

Considering our successful start into the year, the Management Board has a positive outlook for the full year. As we complete our Vision 2025 growth strategy, we expect FY2025 customer satisfaction to remain at a high level of around 90%. We anticipate overall sales of about €2.5bn. And we are confident that this year our operating profitability margin (adjusted EBITDA) in Europe will reach 25%, in line with our Vision 2025 goal. At Group level, we expect the margin to increase to 24%, as forecasted last year. Vision 2025 goals in reach, Vision 2035 to be presented in July

“With our Vision 2025 growth strategy, we have successfully modernized, digitalized and internationalized our family business over the course of the last five years. During this time our 24,000 people worldwide truly lived up to our customer centric philosophy. In uncertain times it is thanks to their dedication that our customers can rely on great products and outstanding service at the best prices. This led to fantastic results: After meeting our customer satisfaction goal and exceeding our sales goal in previous years, we are confident to reach the remaining profitability goal this year – a 25% adjusted EBITDA margin in Europe. This puts us in an excellent position for the next step in our company's journey to help everyone hear and see the beauty in the world”, says CEO Marc Fielmann. The Fielmann Group is currently developing its Vision 2035 growth strategy. The vision as well as the strategy including financial targets for 2030 are going to be presented at this year's Annual General Meeting in Hamburg on July 10, 2025. Hamburg, Germany – April 30, 2025 Fielmann Group AG

ABOUT FIELMANN GROUP AG

The Fielmann Group is a stock-listed German family business active in vision care and audiology, serving 29 million customers with eyewear, contact lenses, primary eyecare services and hearing aids. As one of the leading vision care providers worldwide, it operates an omnichannel platform consisting of digital sales channels and more than 1,200 stores in Europe and the United States. Founded in 1972, the company is led by Marc Fielmann, representing the second generation of the Fielmann family, which still owns the majority of the company's stock. By staying true to its customer-centric values, the Fielmann Group helps everyone hear and see the beauty in the world. Thanks to the dedication of its more than 24,000 people worldwide, the company consistently achieves customer satisfaction and retention rates of around 90% and has to date fitted more than 200 million pairs of individual prescription glasses.







Katrin Carstens

Director Communication & PR

Director Communication & PR

Phone +49 40 270 76-5907 Nils Scharwaechter

Investor Relations Manager

Phone +49 40 270 76-511

