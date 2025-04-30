403
INDIA GETS ITS FIRST MILLIONAIRE BARTENDER AT THE CAMIKARA CHALLENGE
(MENAFN- Avian We) New Delhi, April 29, 2025 — The stage was set and the evening was buzzing with anticipation as the grand finale of the highly awaited, Ind’a’s 1st ever, Camikara Millionaire Bartender Challenge took center stage at the Hyatt Regency, Gurugram last Saturday. Judged by an esteemed panel of jury members comprising‘of ‘The Global Rum Ambassador Ian Burrell,’India’s most celebrated mixologist Yangdup Lama, along with global beverage experts Vikram Achanta of Tulleeho and Richard Hargroves from the United Kingdom, the competition was fierce with bartenders pushing the boundaries of creativity, flavour profiles, and presentation.
After a thrilling competition journey through three stages of intense mixology battles, the top 20 finalists selected from the regional rounds brought their A-game, blending skill, creativity, and a fiery passion for crafting unforgettable rum-based cocktails. Each participant was judged on their knowledge, creativity and technique using Camikara Rum to craft innovative cocktails. After the first two rounds, the competition narrowed down to the top 8 finalists, each vying for the prestigious title.
The final round saw the eight shortlisted bartenders presenting their signature creations to a distinguished panel of judges. After intense deliberation and competitive scoring, the judges crowned the Camikara Millionaire Bartender for 2025 – Devi Singh who won 1 million rupees, the 1st runner u– – Dhananjai Subramaniam who won 5 lakh rupees sand 2nd Runner–Up – Macleigh Fernandes who won 3 lakh rupees, recognizing their exceptional cocktail craftsmanship, ingenuity, and passion for the art of bartending.
“From almost being out, to standing as the—winner — this journey has been nothing short of a dream. When everything seemed lost, belief kept me alive. Hard work, passion, and that one last chance made all the difference. I have always believed if your dreams are strong enough, no obstacle is big enough. A heartfelt thank you to Camikara Rum for giving bartenders like us a stage to shine, grow, and ri—e higher — both professionally and financially. This is just the be’inning. I’m excited for the road ahead, for future collaborations, and to see Indian bartending soar to new heights with Camikara. The dream is’alive, and it’s only”getting bigger!” said Devi Singh, Winner of the Camikara Millionaire Bartender Challenge
"I’m thrilled to be part of the—Cam’kara Challenge — it’s not just a cele’ration of great rum; it’s a moment in history. To ’itness and champion India’s first-ever Millionaire Challenge is an incredible honour. Camikara is redefining what the world expect’ from Indian spirits, and I’m excited to be on this journey with them." said Ian Burrell, The Global Rum Ambassador at the event.
"It was truly wonderful to wit—ess the participants perform — each one did a fabulous job. Congratulations to Camikara for being the first to successfully launch and host this competition within its inaugural year." said Yangdup Lama.
"We⦣8212;ve’been saying this for a while — it’s truly the moment for rum. Competitions like this have the potential to be transformational for the rum category in India, especially in elevating the role o’ rum-based cocktails at the country’s top cocktail bars." said Vikram Achanta, Tulleeho
—quo’;Well done to all the participants — it’s inspiring to see such incredible Indian talent rising and shaping the future of the beverage industry. Kudos to Camikara for pioneering this competition in its very first year." said Richard Hargroves.
“We are thrilled to celebra”e the best and brightest bartenders in India,” said Shalini Sharma, Head of Mark“ting at Piccadily Agro Industries Limited. “This comp’tition highlights the immense talent within India’s hospitality industry and allows us to spotlight the versatility of Camikara Rum in the hands of skilled mixologists. This is our way of giving back to the bartenders who bring spirits to life, one extraordinary cocktail at a time. Congratulations to all the finalists, and especially”to the Camikara Millionaire Bartender 2025.”
The journey to the grand finale was as exciting as the event itself. Camikara called upon bartenders from across the country, receiving hundreds of entries from every corner of India. To ensure a true nationwide talent hunt, four regional rounds were held — North, South, East, and Wes— — where the best of the best shook, stirred, and blended their way into the top 20 spots. These finalists were flown into Gurugram for the ultimate face-off, ready to chase not just a dream, but a life-changing opportunity.
At its core, The Camikara Millionaire Bartender Challenge is more than just a competi—ion—it is a heartfelt tribute to the bartending community, recognizing their craft, passion, and dedication. By providing a platform for bartenders to showcase their skills, Camikara aims to elevate and honour the community that plays a pivotal role in shaping’India’s evolving cocktail culture. With every participant insured for 10 lakhs, Camikara stands by its commitment to their well-being, ensuring that their talent and artistry are celebrated with respect and security.
