QBG Showcases Conservation Program at Al-Azhar University Agricultural Exhibition
(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Doha, April 29, 2025: The Qur’anic Botanic Garden (QBG), a member of Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), participated in the sixth edition of the Al-Azhar University Agricultural Exhibition in Cairo.
Organized by Al-Azhar University’s Faculty of Agriculture, the Exhibition was an opportunity for QBG to showcase its conservation program covering plants cited in the Holy Qur’an and Hadith, as well as Qatar’s native flora. QBG participants also displayed diverse plant specimens, seeds of endangered plant species preserved in its Seed Bank, and live samples of various botanical species cultivated within the Garden. Alongside the exhibition, QBG organized a seminar at the Faculty of Agriculture titled "The Role of Botanic Gardens in Biodiversity Conservation," which attracted the participation of distinguished faculty members, researchers, and students.
Commenting on the event, Fatima Saleh Al-Khulaifi, Director of the Qur’anic Botanic Garden, stated: "Our participation reflects QBG’s commitment to fostering collaboration with specialized and academic institutions at regional and international levels. It also highlights our sustained efforts in preserving cultural and environmental heritage. We would like to thank Al-Azhar University for inviting us and hosting an event that supports agriculture and environmental sustainability."
Professor Dr. Gamal Abdrabboh, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture at Al-Azhar University, added: "We were honored to welcome our distinguished guests from QBG to their second home. We were delighted with their participation in the sixth edition of the Al-Azhar Agricultural Exhibition, which focuses on strengthening sustainable development in rural areas throughout Egypt. I would like to thank the team from QBG for sharing their impressive efforts in conserving plants, particularly those referenced in the Holy Qur'an and the Noble Sunnah."
Besides participating in international exhibitions, QBG presents a comprehensive package of educational and community programs, based on a future vision that broadens the horizons of the Islamic goals of preserving all plants as the basis of life on earth.
