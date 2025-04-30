403
BGMI Rolls Out more Rewards; Latest Redeem Codes Promise Enhanced In-Game Customization
(MENAFN- Edelman) Bangalore, India, April 29, 2025: KRAFTON India continues to fuel player excitement in India’s favourite action game, BGMI, by introducing a new batch of redeem codes packed with unique in-game rewards. These codes offer players a chance to further customize their gameplay with limited-time skins, outfits, and weapon enhancements that reflect their personal style.
Available exclusively through the official BGMI redemption portal, these codes can be used from 0:00 Hrs of 22nd April to 23:59 Hrs of 6th June 2025, only via BGMI’s official website
KRAFTON urges all players to redeem through verified channels to ensure a secure and authentic experience.
Redeem codes:
1. CJZBZRD43RHM
2. CJZCZX74TA8E
3. CJZDZ3GJSC7G
4. CJZEZ84MABVJ
5. CJZFZCWMGKKD
6. CJZGZD5F9EVN
7. CJZHZK4V7K9K
8. CJZIZFS3WG57
9. CJZJZA4U3FW3
10. CJZKZKSX4V53
11. CJZLZ36WVB5M
12. CJZMZ9H3FE9V
13. CKZBZ6DTHPUW
14. CKZCZH7R9JBN
15. CKZDZ9DG8GQM
16. CKZEZRXXXWKD
17. CKZFZWEW748R
18. CKZGZCC5XAQC
19. CKZHZE6VR73H
20. CKZIZ5RB3H9X
21. CKZJZXBEPBH7
22. CKZKZJM3SK47
23. CKZLZFRJWAW5
24. CKZMZH3GSPGS
Steps to redeem: Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
·Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI’s official website
· Step 2: Enter your Character ID
· Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
· Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code > A message will confirm 'Code redeemed success-fully’
· Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
· A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
· A user cannot redeem a code twice
· Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
· If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
· Each user account can redeem only one code per day and a maximum of two codes until June 6th, 2025
· Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts For the latest updates, follow BGMI’s official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
About KRAFTON, Inc.
Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experience. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally re-nowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON’s platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information, visit
About KRAFTON India
In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 200 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $200 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India’s game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS). For more information, visit
