403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Precision Health Institute Celebrates One Year of Advancing Genomic Research and Healthcare Innovation
(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) 29 April 2025 – The Qatar Precision Health Institute (QPHI), a national center for research and implementation, has completed its first year of operations. Launched in April 2023 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, QPHI has rapidly become a key institution in Qatar's health ecosystem, driving innovation in genomic research and its application to clinical care. Over the past year, the Institute has positioned itself as a critical player in transforming national healthcare and advancing personalized medicine ’or Qatar’s population.
Established by Qatar Foundation to bring together the capabilities of Qatar Biobank and the Qatar Genome Program, the creation of QPHI represented a strategic move to align ’he country’s growing genomic assets with clinical priorities. Moreover, this integration aimed to accelerate the translation of scientific discovery into national health outcomes.
As the first initiative of its kind in the region, QPHI builds on over a decade of strategic investment in precision health while addressing the global underrepresentation of Arab populations in genomics, placing Qatar at the forefront of changing that narrative.
Reflecting on the first year of progress, Dr. Said Ismail, Acting President of QPHI, said: “QP’I’s first year has been a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation, and a forward-thinking vision for health in Qatar. Our work today sets the foundation for a future where precision health is accessible to all and where the benefits of genomic research touch every indivi’ual’s”life.”
He further“added: “QPHI was established to connect science with solutions, translating the national investment into health outcomes that matter to people. Our vision is to make precision health a reality in Qatar and lead the way for the region. What we have accomplished in one year reflects the strength of collaboration across institutions, the value of investing in national capabilities, and the importance of placing the individual at the center of innovation. We are building a model that is data-driven, culturally relevant, and designed to grow with the needs of our co”munities.”
Throughout the year, QPHI led several high-impact public initiatives to raise awareness and encourage participation. The Genomic Wellness Report campaign introduced participants to their genetic predispositions while highlighting how lifestyle factors
interact with their DNA. Meanwhile, the Decade of Precision Health–exhibition – hosted acrôss Place Vendôme, Qatar University, and –idra Hospital – offered an immersive and educational jour’ey through Qatar’s advances in genomics and personalized medicine, while highlighting the growth of precision medicine infrastructure in Qatar over the years.
QPHI’s early achievements and engagements reflect both continuity and innovation. The Institu’e has extended Qatar’s leadership in population-based genomic research, making data from over 25,000 participants a—ailable to scientists — a resource that offers unprecedented insight into the genetic makeup of Arab populations. At the same time, QPHI has begun a strategic shift toward disease-based cohorts, focusing on individuals affected by or at risk of specific conditions. This new direction enables more direct clinical application and supports the development of targeted interventions and treatments.
Recognizing the importance of research infrastructure, QPHI also launched the second edition of Catalyst, a purpose-built laboratory information management system that helps streamline lab operations and data processes across its partner institu’ions. This reflects QPHI’s commitment to not only advancing research but also ensuring its systems and tools are built for long-term impact.
While QPHI’s focus is local and regional, its influence continues to grow internationally. Over the past year, the Institute participated in global forums such as the UN General Assembly Science Summit, the World Innovation Summit for Health, and the Precision Medicine Forum Gulf. Moreover, It has also hosted official delegations from countries including Sweden, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Oman, and Saudi Arabia — facilitating collaboration and reinforcing Qat’r’s emerging leadership in the field.
As QPHI enters its second year, it continues to serve as both a national platform for innovation and a global contributor to the future of healthc—re — reinforcing’Qatar’s long-term commitment to building a healthier society through precision health.
In its second year, QPHI is focused on expanding research cohorts, strengthening local and international partnerships, and building local expertise through facilitating clinical training and academic programs. These priorities support the continued integration of genomic data into clinical practice to improve health outcomes across Qatar.
Established by Qatar Foundation to bring together the capabilities of Qatar Biobank and the Qatar Genome Program, the creation of QPHI represented a strategic move to align ’he country’s growing genomic assets with clinical priorities. Moreover, this integration aimed to accelerate the translation of scientific discovery into national health outcomes.
As the first initiative of its kind in the region, QPHI builds on over a decade of strategic investment in precision health while addressing the global underrepresentation of Arab populations in genomics, placing Qatar at the forefront of changing that narrative.
Reflecting on the first year of progress, Dr. Said Ismail, Acting President of QPHI, said: “QP’I’s first year has been a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation, and a forward-thinking vision for health in Qatar. Our work today sets the foundation for a future where precision health is accessible to all and where the benefits of genomic research touch every indivi’ual’s”life.”
He further“added: “QPHI was established to connect science with solutions, translating the national investment into health outcomes that matter to people. Our vision is to make precision health a reality in Qatar and lead the way for the region. What we have accomplished in one year reflects the strength of collaboration across institutions, the value of investing in national capabilities, and the importance of placing the individual at the center of innovation. We are building a model that is data-driven, culturally relevant, and designed to grow with the needs of our co”munities.”
Throughout the year, QPHI led several high-impact public initiatives to raise awareness and encourage participation. The Genomic Wellness Report campaign introduced participants to their genetic predispositions while highlighting how lifestyle factors
interact with their DNA. Meanwhile, the Decade of Precision Health–exhibition – hosted acrôss Place Vendôme, Qatar University, and –idra Hospital – offered an immersive and educational jour’ey through Qatar’s advances in genomics and personalized medicine, while highlighting the growth of precision medicine infrastructure in Qatar over the years.
QPHI’s early achievements and engagements reflect both continuity and innovation. The Institu’e has extended Qatar’s leadership in population-based genomic research, making data from over 25,000 participants a—ailable to scientists — a resource that offers unprecedented insight into the genetic makeup of Arab populations. At the same time, QPHI has begun a strategic shift toward disease-based cohorts, focusing on individuals affected by or at risk of specific conditions. This new direction enables more direct clinical application and supports the development of targeted interventions and treatments.
Recognizing the importance of research infrastructure, QPHI also launched the second edition of Catalyst, a purpose-built laboratory information management system that helps streamline lab operations and data processes across its partner institu’ions. This reflects QPHI’s commitment to not only advancing research but also ensuring its systems and tools are built for long-term impact.
While QPHI’s focus is local and regional, its influence continues to grow internationally. Over the past year, the Institute participated in global forums such as the UN General Assembly Science Summit, the World Innovation Summit for Health, and the Precision Medicine Forum Gulf. Moreover, It has also hosted official delegations from countries including Sweden, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Oman, and Saudi Arabia — facilitating collaboration and reinforcing Qat’r’s emerging leadership in the field.
As QPHI enters its second year, it continues to serve as both a national platform for innovation and a global contributor to the future of healthc—re — reinforcing’Qatar’s long-term commitment to building a healthier society through precision health.
In its second year, QPHI is focused on expanding research cohorts, strengthening local and international partnerships, and building local expertise through facilitating clinical training and academic programs. These priorities support the continued integration of genomic data into clinical practice to improve health outcomes across Qatar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment